Will the Stock Market Close for Juneteenth?

Washington suddenly appears poised to add a 12th federal holiday – Juneteenth, or June 19, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. – to the calendar.

Among the questions that have arisen from the speedy advancement of the holiday's legislation is: Will the stock and bond markets be closed for Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, occurs on the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's June 19, 1865, proclamation that Texas was freed from slavery – years after the Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed it there and in other Southern states.

Juneteenth has been celebrated unofficially for more than two centuries, but Congress on June 17, 2021, passed legislation making it a federal holiday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it before the end of the day. The Office of Personnel Management says, if passed, the legislation will take effect immediately, giving federal employees a paid holiday Friday, June 18, as this year's Juneteenth takes place on a Saturday.

At the moment, however, it looks like the stock and bond markets will both be open, at full hours, this Friday, with any changes in operations to go into effect next year.

A representative for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which operates the New York Stock Exchange, said any changes to the NYSE schedule would be reflected on its website. As of this writing, the NYSE did not have Juneteenth listed on its 2021 stock market holiday schedule.

A representative for the Nasdaq Stock Market said officials were meeting about how to proceed and would update Kiplinger later in the afternoon.

A representative for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), which makes recomendations for bond market closures, referred Kiplinger to FedWire, the gross settlement funds transfer system operated by the Federal Reserve Banks. A FedWire representative said that although officials were meeting to determine how the Fed would proceed in the future, "we're going to be open today, and we're going to be open tomorrow."

EDITOR'S NOTE: We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Here, we provide a schedule of stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2021. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

2021 Market Holidays

Date Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond Markets* Friday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Jan. 18 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Feb. 15 Presidents' Day/Washington's Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday, April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early close

(Noon) Friday, May 28 Friday Before Memorial Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, July 2 Friday Before Independence Day Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Monday, July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday, Sept. 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday, Nov. 26 Day After Thanksgiving Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(1 p.m.) Early close

(2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 23 Day Before Christmas Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve (Christmas Day Observed) Closed Closed Closed Friday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close

(2 p.m.)

* This is the recommended bond market holiday schedule from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This schedule is subject to change.

Market Holiday Observations

When it comes to the stock and bond markets alike, if a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules:

If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday.

Stock and Bond Market Hours

The "core trading" stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer premarket trading hours between 4 and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 and 8 p.m.

Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

