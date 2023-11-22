Will the Seasonal Market Rally Last?

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | "The bird Turkey is called Hindi in Turkish, in India it is called Peru, in Arabic it is called Greek chicken, in Greek it is called French chicken, and in French it is called Indian chicken. The bird is indigenous to none of these places." -Anonymous

| Falling prices is a feature of the modern economy due to productivity gains | "This is a good opportunity to remind everyone that over the very long run, agricultural prices have tended to decline in real terms..

For most commodities, humans tend to produce “more with less” over time and these productivity gains are especially prevalent in soft commodities. Malthus has so far been proved spectacularly wrong! "

-Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

* source: Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

| Y'day's Fed minutes = not very informative. Fed shits into cautious policy mode as risk becomes more two sided -RTRS

| MARKETS PRICING IN RATE CUTS AHEAD? Dec rate CUT (yes cut!) odds = 0.2% | March 2024 = 30% rate cut odds

| "The correlation between S&P500 P/E and real yields has been clearly inverse in the last few years. Therefore, a move lower in yields is initially seen as a knee-jerk positive for the overall equity market." -JP Morgan

BUT BUT BUT... "The correlation between bond yields and PEs is not

always inverse…"

"...but, the earnings - P/E correlation was always clear

| The secular shift from actively-managed to passively-managed funds has accelerated meaningfully in 2023

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

| Earnings - any meaningful growth? | "S&P500 earnings projections for 2023 and 2024 have not changed much as we went through this year, largely flat to down...the same is true for European Earnings." -JPMorgan

| Is this sustainable? | "Current earnings and profit margins are significantly above trend" -JP Morgan

| Will things turn around for Argentina? | "Inflation in Argentina has been out of control, hovering above 140% at the latest estimate, along with a crippling national debt." -Chartr

| On the theme of inflation: What's Still Rising?

| recent flows... core funds and small caps (will it persist?)

| Will 2024 elections be Trump vs Biden? | will Nikki Haley be the dark horse?

Anyone still trust polls?

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Dollar+ HIGHER | TYields + Oil LOWER

-Nividia 2% post earnings

Themes: holiday shortened trading week | Earnings winding down | Nvidia reporting earnings this week = big expectations | Will the seasonal market rally last? | Continued geopolitical risks

-By Shon Wilk

DJ +0.4% S&P500 +0.5% Nasdaq +0.8% R2K +0.9% Cdn TSX -0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.4% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.383%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,001, WTI -5%, $74; Brent -4%, $79, Bitcoin $36,363

2) JOBS | "Initial jobless claims were much lower than expected in the week ended November 18, while continued claims declined for the first time since early September. We are entering the time of year when seasonal noise will make the claims data harder to interpret" -Oxford Economics

3) Food for thought... "Americans the optimists, Europeans the conservatives"

4) Can Republicans Repeal The Green Subsidies In The IRA?

“Donald Trump has raised the prospect of repealing at least the electric vehicle (EV) credit and Nikki Haley has proposed repealing almost all of the tax credits. If there is a GOP sweep, it is highly likely at least some of the $640 billion in subsidies will be curtailed. If President Biden wins reelection, he will oppose rolling back the green subsidies, but he probably won’t be able to expand them given the likelihood the GOP will have a majority in the Senate.” -Piper Sandler

5) THIS WEEK:

Global flash PMIs for November

"Other signals of whether economies are softening will include durable goods orders in the US, inflation in Japan, and sentiment gauges in Europe.

From central banks, the FOMC minutes will be high on investors' agenda, as will the ECB's account of their October meeting. In corporate earnings, the spotlight will be on Nvidia on Tuesday." -Deutsche Bank

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

ESG Targets of Europe’s 20 Biggest Banks Slammed in New Report - BNN

An analysis by ShareAction, a UK-based nonprofit, examined the green finance claims of the 20 biggest lenders spread across the European Union, the UK, Switzerland and Norway found that “targets and disclosures aren’t fit for purpose and could lead to misleading claims.”

ShareAction also noted that banks generally aren’t including capital markets activities in their green finance goals. Barclays represents a notable exception, with its application of a 33% weighting to its pro-rata so-called facilitated emissions.

Big Oil has a place in ESG funds, says Deutsche Bank CIO - RTRS

According to Markus Müller, CIO ESG at Deutsche Bank's Private Bank, sustainability funds should be able to hold traditional energy shares because excluding them is denying investors one of the best ways to bet on a shift to renewable energy.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Fed shifts into cautious policy mode as risks become more two-sided-RTRS

into as JGB yields bounce from multi-month lows as BOJ trims bond purchases-RTRS

from as BOJ to end negative interest rates 2024, over 80% of economists say-RTRS

to 2024, of ECB’s Lagarde says too early to declare victory on inflation-BBG

too to on ECB’s Schnabel says disinflation process projected to slow-BBG

says to ECB warns weak economy heightens stability risks from hikes-BBG

heightens from Australia’s inflation challenge more ‘homegrown,’ RBA says- BBG

RBA says- Hedge fund short sellers suffer $43bn of losses in market rally-FT

of in Bank of America sees S&P 500 hitting record 5,000 next year-FT

hitting record Treasury’s latest inflation bond sale lures weak investor demand-BBG

sale investor Uranium exceeds $80 for first time in more than 15 years-BBG

for in China government advisers call for steady growth target in 2024-RTRS

for target in Exclusive: China's state banks are buying yuan, quickening its rally-RTRS

are its Mansions tied to Evergrande Chairman Hui are seized by creditor-BBG

to are by Chinese developer Sunac gets loan from Huarong as support ramps up-BBG

gets from as Japan cuts view on economy for first time in 10 months-RTRS

on for in Hunt to make UK investment tax break permanent in growth push-BBG

to in UK lifts national living wage by almost 10% to £11.44 an hour-BBG

by to an Singapore forecasts 1%-3% growth in 2024 after gdp beats-BBG

in after Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas-FT

with Inside Joe Biden’s ‘excruciating’ effort to secure Israeli hostage release-FT

‘excruciating’ to What will happen in Gaza after Israel stops its war on Hamas?-BBG

will in after its on US to review terrorist label for Houthis after ship seized-BBG

Luminar Technologies CEO’s deal to buy Forbes called off-INFO

deal to Exclusive: China to name finance veteran Zhu as new forex chief - RTRS

to name as - ADM studied potential deal for IFF’S Nourish unit-BBG

studied for Labor group nominates three candidates for Starbucks board seats-RTRS

nominates for Bio: Richard Teng, Binance’s New CEO-BIN

Apple illegally withheld benefits Union Workers, US Labor Board alleges- BBG

illegally alleges- Amundi could offer UniCredit better terms to extend deal -source- RTRS

could better to -source- OreCorp shareholders position to frustrate takeover by Silvercorp-AFR

to by Nvidia says growth elsewhere will outweigh drop in China sales-FT

says will in Sam Altman restored as OpenAI CEO after his tumultuous ouster-RTRS

as his Jeff Bezos ‘aggressive’ again Tuesday selling more Amazon stock-CNBC

Tuesday more Novo sees Ozempic shortages continuing next year in Europe-BBG

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) China independent refiners eye early-Jan crude arrivals amid new quota optimism-PLATTS 2) FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil product stocks jump to six-week high-PLATTS 3) Exclusive: OPEC hears bearish message on oil from top swap dealer's presentation-RTRS 4) Argentina to focus on infrastructure to ramp up oil, gas output: incoming minister-PLATTS 5) Andurand says OPEC+ may need deeper cuts as US supply surges-BBG