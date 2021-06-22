Will The Rally In Cassava Sciences Stock Continue After A Large 66% Rise In A Month?

The stock price of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, has seen a massive 66% rise over the last twenty-one trading days, while it is up a whopping 10x year-to-date, rising from levels of around $7 at the beginning of the year to nearly $80 currently. Much of this rally came in the month of February, after the company announced positive end of the phase two meeting with the U.S. FDA for Simufilam, a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The company will now advance to phase three trials for Simufilam. This is a big step for the company, and if successful, Simufilam can garner multi-billion dollars in peak sales.

Several pharmaceuticals stocks that have exposure to any Alzheimer’s drug in their pipeline, have seen a rise over the last month or so. This can be attributed to the U.S. FDA’s recently approving Biogen’s Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and now investors are cheering other pharmaceuticals stocks over potential approvals for Alzheimer’s drugs. Note that Biogen’s Aduhelm is the first new drug being approved for Alzheimer’s in the last twenty years. Alzheimer’s is a large market with over 35 million patients worldwide, and with only one approved treatment currently, there is a massive scope for other players.

Cassava will start its phase three trials later this year, and so far it has demonstrated better results compared to some of the other Alzheimer’s drugs in clinical trials, with Simufilam being the only drug to exhibit cognitive benefits at six months, and it could be the first drug to show cognitive benefits at nine months, therefore the rally in SAVA stock to some extent makes sense. Casaava will present its nine months data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference later next month.

However, now that SAVA stock has seen a rise of 66% in twenty-one trading days, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a decline in SAVA stock over the next month. Out of 105 instances in the last ten years that Cassava stock saw a twenty-one day rise of 66% or more, 71 of them resulted in SAVA stock falling over the subsequent one month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 71 out of 105, or about 68% chance of a decline in SAVA stock over the coming month . Also, the stock has seen a large rally in a short period of time, and it may be prudent for long-term investors to wait for a dip to buy SAVA stock. See our analysis on Cassava Sciences Stock Chances of Decline for more details.

Twenty-One Days: SAVA 66%, vs. S&P500 1.1%; Outperformed market

(4% likelihood event; 32% probability of rise over next 21 days)

See Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Return: AI Predicts SAVA Average and Excess Return After a Fall or Rise

Cassava Sciences stock rose 66% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.1%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.1% A change of 66% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 4% likelihood event, which has occurred 105 times out of 2515 in the last 10 years

Of these 105 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 34 occasions

This points to only a 32% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Days: SAVA 24%, vs. S&P500 -1.7%; Outperformed market

(8% likelihood event; 49% probability of rise over next 10 days)

Cassava Sciences stock rose 24% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.7%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.7% A change of 24% or more over ten trading days is a 8% likelihood event, which has occurred 195 times out of 2517 in the last 10 years

Of these 195 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 96 occasions

This points to a 49% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

