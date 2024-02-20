Will the Proposed Capital One and Discover Deal Go Through?

Markets were closed yesterday in honor of Presidents’ Day, or Washington’s birthday to be exact, but that didn’t mean a lack of news. In fact, yesterday saw the breaking of one of the biggest stories in the financial space for some time, when Capital One Financial Group (COF) announced plans to buy Discover Financial Services (DFS) in a deal worth $35 billion. The market reaction so far this morning is predictable enough in most ways, with DFS jumping to reflect the proposed purchase price and COF falling a few percentage points to reflect the dilution in value of existing stocks that comes from an all stock deal.

Neither stock reacted too violently, though, and that is probably because, as we have found out a few times recently, announcing a big merger or takeover and actually completing one are often two very different things. That seems to be especially true under the current administration, where the rights and interests of consumers are seen as at least as important as those of businesses. On the surface, this raises the prospect of reduced competition among credit card companies, and big deals with much less of a direct impact on consumers than this one have met with resistance from regulators.

One would expect that those regulators would be particularly skeptical of a big merger in the financial space, given the conventional wisdom that consolidation among banks and the creation of institutions that were “too big to fail” was a major factor in the credit crisis and recession of 2008/9. So, the initial reaction of traders, that this is not something to get too excited about, is perfectly understandable.

There is, however, an argument that this deal will actually be beneficial to consumers and small businesses, and if the regulators really are looking out for those groups, this merger is something they should encourage. Discover, as you may know, is not just a credit card issuer. It is also a payment processing network similar to Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). Assuming that part of the purpose of this merger is to expand that network to include Capital One’s 44 million U.S. accounts, that would create a serious competitor to the big two in that space, at least here in America.

As somebody who has owned a small retail business and has seen firsthand the processing fees that such businesses have to deal with, I can assure you that this would be a welcome development to a lot of small outfits. And given the competitive nature of small business, savings on credit card processing fees would be at least partially passed on to consumers, benefiting everyone.

This, therefore, isn’t as cut and dried as it might appear at first glance. Yes, it is a proposed merger between two large financial institutions, and as such one that you might expect to meet resistance, but it could prove to be advantageous to the groups that the regulators are trying to protect. The question is, can those regulators get away from their instinctive, and I guess logical, desire to regulate?

I would be inclined to say yes to that question were it not for one thing: This is an election year, and whichever of the two options the Federal Trade commission (FTC) chooses, they will upset somebody. In what looks like a close race at the top of the ticket, that is not politically smart. Of course, we would all like to think that political concerns wouldn’t impact a body like the FTC, but history and the realities of Washington suggest otherwise.

So, while the deal between COF and DFS is one that makes sense for both companies and that regulators may not be too opposed to in principle, there may still be significant delays, and a resolution delayed until after November is distinctly possible. From an investor’s perspective, that makes it likely that the initial moves in both stocks will retrace over the coming days and weeks. On that basis, buying COF on the drop and selling DFS on the pop would be the best short-term strategies if you really want to get involved.

In the longer-term, assuming that a decision before November is unlikely, what might happen after the election is anybody’s guess. A new Biden administration could justify a decision in either direction as being a victory for “the little guy” and, based on his time in the White House so far, the one thing that Trump is not is predictable. Ultimately, the fate of this deal could therefore come down to who does the more effective lobbying -- the existing payments network companies or Capital One -- and the mood of the country at that time. If you think you can predict that at this point, good luck, but I for one will be leaving this all alone for a while.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.