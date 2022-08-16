Will The Inflation Reduction Act Raise Your Taxes?

President Joe Biden has signed into law a wide-ranging climate, health care and tax bill named the “Inflation Reduction Act” by its Democratic sponsors in Congress. It passed with no support from Republicans.

The measure includes incentives to enlist consumers in the fight against climate change, provisions aimed at bringing down some health care costs, and a mix of tax breaks and tax hikes.

Will it raise your taxes? Here’s what you need to know about the new law and how it will affect your tax bill.

What Does the Law Do?

Democrats say the legislation will raise close to $740 billion in tax revenue over the next 10 years and devote $300 billion of that money toward reducing the federal deficit.

The bill’s supporters say it also will make investments in energy production and manufacturing, and reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

It aims to tackle the high cost of health care in two major ways.

First, it will allow the federal government to negotiate prices of prescription drugs for Medicare recipients, to cut the cost of some high-price medications for seniors.

Second, the law extends beefed-up subsidies for individuals who purchase their health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. The money-saving subsidies were set to expire at the end of this year, but the legislation would keep them going for an additional three years—through 2025.

Read More: The Inflation Reduction Act Is Now Law—Here’s What It Means For You

The bill also will increase some taxes but provide a bunch of new tax breaks.

Will the Bill Raise Your Income Taxes?

Will you pay higher taxes as a result of the new law?

It’s not likely, according to Jeremiah Barlow, head of family wealth services at Mercer Advisors in Santa Barbara, California. Barlow says the typical American won’t see any tax impact.

“The big impact will be on corporations with the creation of a 15% minimum tax and taxing corporate stock buybacks,” he says.

The law calls for a tax of at least 15% on large corporations that earn $1 billion or more in “book income,” which is the amount of profit reported on their financial statements. The new corporate tax is expected to generate $313 billion in tax revenue.

The tax portion was included to ensure that profitable companies no longer pay $0 in income taxes. Despite reporting hefty book income, at least 55 large corporations—including FedEx, Nike and Dish Network—took advantage of tax breaks that allowed them to pay no federal income taxes in 2020, according to the nonpartisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

While the law doesn’t directly increase income taxes for most Americans, at least one study indicates it may have an indirect impact on individual incomes.

An analysis by the Tax Foundation found the increase in corporate taxation would reduce economic output by 0.2%, eliminate close to 30,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. and reduce average after-tax incomes for all Americans over the long run.

That’s because shareholders, including retirees and working people, will bear the brunt of the corporate tax increase, the researchers say.

Will You Get a Tax Break From the Inflation Reduction Act?

The law offers a range of tax breaks to combat climate change by encouraging the use of greener energy sources. For starters, the measure includes 10 years of individual tax credits to make homes more energy efficient and able to run on cleaner energy.

One way a taxpayer could save is by taking advantage of a rebate of up to $2,500 for upgrading electrical wiring, Barlow says.

“There are caps on who can participate, which currently is that a buyer must make 80% or less of the area’s median income,” he says.

Other tax credits would provide incentives to buy electric vehicles. Taxpayers would be able to qualify for a credit of up to $4,000 to buy a used electric car or $7,500 to buy a new one.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.