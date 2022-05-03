Will the Great Resignation Rewrite Career Stigma for Female Returners?

The challenges of living and working through a global pandemic are well-documented by now. We have a keen sense of how the future has been pulled forward at a rate that has broken down decades of social and cultural expectations. Perhaps the most significant area of disruption, and most surprising, has been the workforce. When the world of work fundamentally shifted, the construct of a career became capricious.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in December 2021, for the sixth month in a row, over 4 million Americans quit their jobs. Call it the great resignation, or reshuffle, movement within the job market is happening at a pace no one envisioned a mere two years ago, and it is creating a centrifugal moment in economic history.

This shift is converging with a much longer trend; stigma which career breakers have faced when re-joining the workplace, a majority female experience that has gotten a lot of lip-service in the years before COVID but persisted. Everyday thousands of educated, and well-qualified women think about coming back to work after a career break.

The reality is that highly qualified women take career breaks often to raise families or take care of aging parents. However, a frustrating reality often awaits these women at the point of workforce re-entry. Although bringing a wealth of experience, qualifications, and determination, they are often overlooked and under-utilized in a labor market that favors young hires with continuous work history. A U.S. study (2013) on unemployment found that managers prefer to hire a less qualified candidate over one who has been out of work for more than six months, assuming a career break resulted in the deterioration of skills.

While there is no denying that a career break remains an obstacle, over the past two years there has been a quick and unexpected overhaul of the construct of work. The future of work is flexible and is seeing a fundamental shift in perspective. This provides a unique opportunity for female career returners. Companies embracing this shift in perspective can only benefit in diverse talent acquisition.

Here are 3 signs the bias is breaking on the career break, and why employers should be fully behind it.

1. The balance of bias

There is no denying the stigma that the pre-pandemic career break had, which lead to detrimental impacts on hiring patterns. However, amid the pandemic the concept of a career pause was, for the first time in history, an issue plaguing both males and females almost equally. In fact, the pandemic has caused nearly 1.8 million women and 1.75 million men to leave the labor force since February 2020. The context to this was varied, starting mostly with pandemic inflicted job losses for many. However, periods of personal reflection and burnout became the driving force behind the great resignation.

A choice that is not gender specific or rooted in any damaging preconception. It seems suddenly a career gap is becoming almost trendy, or at least no longer criticized. This is apparent by last month’s launch of the LinkedIn Career Breaks feature, which the company said, ‘will better capture a job seeker’s life experiences.’ LinkedIn claims this feature could be a boon for women, with survey results showing that 68% of women want ‘more ways to positively represent their career breaks by highlighting skills learned and experiences they had during a work pause.' Although the results are yet to be seen, it seems as though we are seeing a significant change in perspective and a move away from career breaks being a female or personal stigma to instead a result of time and circumstance.

2. The benefit of shared experience

March of 2020 brought an unprecedented level of disruption, yet with it came new levels of insight, especially regarding the personal lives of those we work with. Suddenly, we are all seeing images of CEOs, and people of all genders and all levels on webcams with children on their laps, dogs barking in the background or caregiving to elderly and vulnerable families. The world saw a new side of people on every level, and the challenges people face in their lives. According to a May 2020 survey by Boston Consulting Group, 55% of U.S. households’ women are spending 15 or more hours a week on domestic labor than men—equivalent to a day and a half. The reality that women carry more of the burden was always known, but the pandemic brought the reality of what that entails into sharp focus. In the absence of school, childcare and additional support, people at all levels got a sense of the physical, emotional, and professional toll involved in managing career and family.

Once viewed as an escape or ‘time off,’ the idea of a career break as a holiday became farcical. For the first time, the world saw and experienced the collision of work and home, and this can only serve to erode age-old skepticism of the level of work involved. It has become clear from the shared experience of living through a pandemic, that the rationale for career breaks is wholly justified, and women returning to work brings uniquely adaptable and practical life competencies on top of qualifications and skillsets.

3. A new appreciation for boundless skills

There are no denying new uncertainties have been accelerated over the last 2 years. Remote and flexible working arrangements are an example of rapid adaptations that a crisis can catalyze. So too is the construct of skillsets. As organizations around us are embracing new trends every day, employees need to adopt forward-thinking approaches and transformational skillsets and move away from an over-focus on qualifications and credentials. In 2021, Forbes reported that LinkedIn has reportedly seen a 21% increase in U.S. job postings advertising skills and responsibilities instead of qualifications and requirements.

Above all else, employers are looking for dedicated and motivated staff with a growth mindset, and resilience to grow and evolve with the company. A 2021 report by McKinsey analyzing 18,000 employees across 15 countries highlighted transferable skills such as emotional intelligence, creative thinking, and problem-solving as key skills for the future, this challenges the bias of the career break penalty grounded in an assumption of skill erosion.

The world of work is changing at an incredible pace and companies are searching for a new time in the labor market. The worker of the future is smart, agile, empathetic, self-aware, and ready for the challenge. Skills that are not lost but in fact built during career breaks and times of personal life reset, challenge and reflection.

The time is ripe for forward-thinking employers to seek alternative talent pools and be more inclusive of women returning from career breaks which will create a stronger and more diverse workforce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.