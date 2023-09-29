Will The Government Shutdown Affect Your Travel Plans? Here’s What You Need To Know

Travelers are likely to face some big headaches now that a government shutdown is at hand.

Lawmakers have yet to agree on funding the federal government. If no deal is reached, a shutdown will begin on October 1, curtailing many government services.

During the shutdown, airports will remain open, and air traffic controllers, TSA agents and other federal employees involved with air travel will remain on the job. But they won’t get paid until the shutdown ends. During the previous shutdown, in late 2018 and early 2019, hundreds of stressed-out airport workers called in sick, adding to the strain on the remaining employees.

That means travelers need to be prepared for delays. They should also have backup plans ready, so that this government budget impasse won’t shut down their vacation or business travel.

What Might Be Affected by a Shutdown?

Airports: More than 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents, as well as other Federal Aviation Administration and TSA employees, would be required to show up for work during a government shutdown, but would not get paid until funding becomes available, according to the White House.

“In previous shutdowns, this led to significant delays and longer wait times for travelers at airports across the country,” the White House said in a statement. A shutdown will also halt the training of new air traffic controllers as officials are trying to backfill a longtime shortage, administration officials point out, since FAA funding is also scheduled to expire as of October 1.

Passport processing: Consular services, visa services and passport services are expected to continue during a government shutdown. But officials warn that a longer shutdown could slow processing times. Where passport agencies are located in government buildings, access might be restricted.

National parks and monuments: The National Park Service’s contingency plan will keep many outdoor areas, including lookouts and trails, open to the public, but no services will be provided. Museums, buildings and other areas that are typically locked during non-business hours will remain closed during a shutdown, according to the Congressional Research Service.

However, some state governments have said they will pay park rangers using state funds in order to keep tourist attractions fully open.

Will Travel Insurance Help if Your Trip is Affected?

“The majority of travel insurance providers do not extend coverage for delays stemming from a government shutdown,” said Steven Benna, marketing manager for travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth.

Policies generally cover delays caused by weather, natural disasters or mechanical problems.

“Unfortunately, government shutdowns are typically not considered a covered reason for delays,” Benna added in an email.

Some policies may cover reimbursement for such things as meals or accommodations if your flight is delayed because of a government shutdown. But you would likely have had to buy the coverage before the shutdown was a known possibility, according to Meghan Walch, InsureMyTrip’s director of product.

Cancel for any reason coverage may reimburse travelers up to 75% of their expenses if they decide to scrap their trip because of the shutdown. There are still some conditions, though: Such policies usually must be bought within a couple of weeks of booking the trip, and the cancellation typically must occur at least 48 hours before your scheduled departure, experts say.

Some credit cards offer travel delay insurance. To qualify, the purchase must have been made with your credit card, and your travel must have been disrupted for a specified amount of time. The insurance would then reimburse you for certain expenses linked to the travel delay, like hotel stays or personal care items, up to the covered amount.

Each card will have its own terms and conditions, so coverage will vary. For your situation, you should consult the benefit guide for your particular card.

What Else Can Travelers Do?

If it’s practical, consider postponing your travel until after the government shutdown ends. Sixty percent of people who took part in a poll conducted by Ipsos for the U.S. Travel Association said they would likely cancel or avoid trips during a government shutdown.

If you decide to move ahead with your trip, build in plenty of extra time to get through the airport, and have a plan in place in case your travel is disrupted. It’s also a good idea to document the reason for any delay, as well as for expenditures for which you may be able to be reimbursed.

