Will the FOMC Tighten, Given Good CPI Data?

A new batch of critical macro U.S. economic data has landed. Let’s get the read on it now from Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What do you see the Fed doing on tightening in light of the favorable CPI numbers?

2. Does the Producer Price data suggest inflation is cooling enough to give the Fed a reason to ease on rate hikes?

3. How do you feel about the latest employment data out of the labor department?

4. Do you see key price measures in a steady decline going forward?

5. The stock market seemed to react favorably to this data. Have traders just accepted that rates will be higher longer?

6. You commented recently that there is a giant discrepancy between leading and coincident economic indicators, at the moment. We now have a signal (the leading to coincident indicator ratio) that typically calls a bottom in recessions, and a major turn up in stocks, without a U.S. recession in hand. How reliable is this?

7. Against this backdrop, the Q2 earnings season has begun. The big banks kicked things off. Even though they passes the Fed’s health check, what do you see as the prevailing state of the U.S. banking system?

8. Will shifts in interest rates spark turbulence in the financial sector?

9. Debt laden firms around the world are having trouble though. Do you see that impacting the U.S. multinationals?

10. Let’s look at some large cap Japanese stocks, namely Panasonic PCRFY, Nissan Motor NSANY and Komatsu KMTUY

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, discussing recent macro U.S. economic data. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.