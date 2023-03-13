Will the Fed Stop Raising Rates in the Wake of SVB?

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States has led traders to believe that the Federal Reserve should suspend its process of raising interest rates for the time being. A number financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and NatWest, have already enhanced the likelihood of such a situation occurring. Even in Europe, market participants expect that the ECB is unlikely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points during its meeting this week. Market participants think that the ECB will only raise interest rates by 25 basis points, and there is a possibility that we will hear a more dovish tone from the ECB, indicating that the bank may possibly suspend the process of raising interest rates.

The debate is whether the Federal Reserve and other central banks should alter their monetary policy course in response to the SVB's incident. Recent events have brought to light the fact that central banks are often lagging behind the curve. I would even say that they have a propensity of playing catch-up rather than recognizing and acting on warning indicators ahead of time.

For example, the Fed has long sang the tune that inflation was transitory. Looking at where interest rates were a few years ago and how soon the Fed had to drop them further to ease the shock of covid, it became evident much earlier that inflation was going to be a conflagration that would need all of the Fed's efforts. Yet Fed members continued to describe the problem as "transitory" only until it became a far larger issue.

To put out the fire, the Fed used an almost unprecedented strategy of raising interest rates at their greatest level, causing problems for regional banks as a liquidity trap. I think the Fed should have maintained a close check on these regional banks and given closer attention to their liquidity condition. The current scenario did not emerge overnight.

The Fed convinced everyone that interest rates would remain low for an extended period of time, leading today's ailing banks to choose long-dated bonds, which are very sensitive to interest rates. In its remarks, the Fed was responsible for elucidating the possible risks associated with long- and short-term bonds. At the same time, regional banks should have informed the Fed that extreme tightening of the liquidity position would result in a vacuum bag for two reasons. To begin with, money is no longer free, as it was when interest rates were very low. Second, tighter liquidity circumstances would entail a slowdown in economic activity, which it did, compounding further consequences.

Even last week, the Fed Chairman in his testimony address made no mention of tightening monetary policy circumstances or problems with liquidity among regional banks. He expressed trust in the Fed's policies. The Chairman even stated that policy has to be tightened even further.

This has all changed now. Despite assurances from politicians, policymakers, and President Biden, entrepreneurs and investors are expressing concerns about the American banking system. They are aware that there will be casualties as a result of this incident, which could result in massive losses. Businesses must search for methods to diversify their banking activities, which are influenced by the Fed's decision, since the insurance policy of $250K is insufficient.

The main source of angst among traders, investors, and entrepreneurs, in my opinion, are not just the bankers who have failed to execute their jobs effectively, but above all, the Fed, which has been late in addressing issues. The Fed should fine-tune its diagnostic tools to evaluate dangers ahead of time, and it should speak out and take necessary steps accordingly. Thus far, lowering or stopping the speed of its interest rate would be a prudent course of action. Of course, such activities will tarnish their image since this will be viewed as a reversal of their initial stance.

The Fed must extinguish another fire caused by their actions, but this time they must consider larger measures to keep the conflagration from spreading.

