Will the Fed Start to Ease Its Aggressive Stance By Year-End?

Much of the later market performance in the past month has revolved around the likely signals that may, or may not, transpire from today's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Not least the path that will follow on from the Fed’s interest rate policy in the light of seemingly ever-continuing inflationary pressures, where current predictions are decidedly mixed.

There had been hopes that new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on October 13 would indicate that inflationary pressures might be beginning to reduce under the Fed’s aggressive interest rate raising program. The overall headline rate did indeed come down a little, but the underlying core rate, which strips out the more volatile food and energy elements, moved up alarmingly higher and that is one of the statistics which will most likely concern the FOMC participants for the short term at least.

One can adjudge how market professionals view the situation on a day-to-day basis by following movements in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s Fedwatch Tool, which tries to predict the likelihood of the size and direction of the next FOMC rate recommendation. Prior to the CPI data release this was predicting a 75 basis point rate increase would be imposed at odds of about 75:25 over a 50 basis point one. Immediately after the CPI data release the odds had moved to an almost 100% likelihood of the 75 basis point increase.

What might have been considered an even more worrying signal for the short term prospects for the US economy was that at that time the Fedwatch Tool was also predicting a similarly sized rate rise at the December meeting. That would make it five meetings of 75 basis point rate increases in a row and take the year-end Federal Funds rate to 4.5-4.75%, up from 0-0.25% at the beginning of the year – a rise over the full year which would put a huge strain on US businesses. But over the past few days the logic of such a move by the Fed seems to have been increasingly questioned. Would it be moving too far too fast, thereby putting too much strain on the economy, thereby driving it into an increasingly deep recession?

As a consequence the apparent likelihood of another 75 basis point rate increase at the December FOMC meeting had already started to diminish and there had been a corresponding fall in the projections for potential rises at the 2023 meetings. Obviously whether these perceptions will hold, will be further mitigated, or perhaps reversed, will be dependent on forthcoming data releases, but there seems to have been a definite change in sentiment among market forecasters.

The October Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (the PCE), which is the Fed’s stated preferred inflation measure, has just come out, for example, and suggests that the overall inflation level may be beginning to peak, although still rising, and this was coupled with a better than expected preliminary figure for Q3 GDP growth assessment which came out the previous day. Even so, the high Fedwatch expectation of the 75 basis point rise at the November FOMC meeting remained in place, although down a few points. However the expectation for a lower 50 basis point increase at the December meeting did generate a greater following as a result falling to a likelihood of only 47.9% and may well fall further as the meeting date approaches.

We will probably have to wait for November’s CPI and PCE announcements, respectively on the 10 November and at the end of that month, for any confirmation of this possible changed trend in sentiment, though, but if figures remain supportive, then the odds of such a substantially reduced rate hike – or perhaps even lower still - will likely increase. Some Fedwatch Tool participants were already predicting only a 25 basis point rate increase at the December meeting, although very much a minority for the moment.

It had already been confirmed that GDP growth in Q1 and Q2 were negative, signifying recession by some definitions, but the initially positive Q3 figure of GDP growth of 2.6% has already brought some considerable comfort to the markets. If we are in recession, as the Q1 and Q2 figures would suggest, it has been a mild one so far as employment seems to be holding up well which is perhaps all the more reason for the Fed to ease off on its aggressive interest rate policy which many commentators would argue is potentially very negative for the economy.

We will obviously have to wait and see what transpires, but some of the out-and-out gloom and doom scenario predictors may yet be proven wrong. Even so, some analysts have pointed out that the very positive Q3 GDP prediction has been very dependent on strong export figures and low imports and neither of these are necessarily sustainable, particularly given the strength of the US dollar. The US economy is certainly not out of the woods yet and could still be facing some very tough times ahead. Recent equity price recoveries may well be shortlived. The gold price has taken something of a hammering alongside a recovery in the USDX dollar index, but this may not be sustainable and remains enigmatic and volatile.

