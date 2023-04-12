Will the Fallout From the SVB Failure Change the Stock Market Phase?

A relatively calm start to the year was disrupted by chatter in early March that Silicon Valley Bank, the bank for Silicon Valley startups, was in trouble. On Wednesday, March 8, the bank announced it needed to shore up its balance sheet and raise $2 billion in capital. This announcement spooked high profile venture capital investors who began urging their portfolio companies to withdraw money from SVB.

The next day, SVB stock fell by 60% as panic spread throughout social media and in group texts amongst the tight knit venture capital community.

By Friday, the VC-fueled self-fulfilling prophecy was complete as the bank failed and the FDIC took over.

At the time, there was mass confusion and shock as it felt unthinkable that the 16th largest bank in the United States could fail. People and companies who had deposited their cash at SVB had no way of knowing if or when they would ever see that money again. Fear of contagion to other banks was widespread – headlines of a bank failure make it easy to imagine 2008 all over again. Volatility spiked and remained elevated through much of the month.

Surprisingly – unless you were overly exposed to regional banking stocks – the stock market wobbled but never really lost ground for any extended amount of time in March. In a mind bending bad-news-is-actually-good-news sense, expectations for a Fed pivot from interest rate hikes to cuts caused stocks to advance with large-caps and growth stocks leading the way. Rate cuts are a relatively good thing for growth companies as lower rates make capital easier to access and the math work better on expensive valuation ratios.

Despite the Fed’s own predictions that rates will not be slashed before the end of the year, the market seemed to take the position that the Fed will only raise interest rates until it breaks something and SVB was the thing the Fed broke. With inflation more under control, lagged effects from past hikes still rippling through the economy, and the likelihood of more restrictive lending standards from banks, the thinking was the Fed will need to cut rates to avoid harming the economy too much.

In the confusion, there was also a flight to safety. While the S&P 500 rose by 3.7% in March, the highest beta stocks within the S&P 500 fell by 1.1%. Small-caps slid even further by 4.8%. When uncertainty spikes, such “risk-on” investments tend to struggle.

Entering the first quarter, there was clear pro-value momentum and what appeared to be the beginning of a small-cap phase, but this stock market performance resulted in a counter-trend month against the small-cap and value momentum. Such counter trends are a normal feature of the stock market as it cycles between size and style phases and doesn’t change the overall market phase.

Still, it remains to be seen if the established trends in the market will continue or if the SVB bank failure proves to be a turning point.

