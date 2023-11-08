Will the BOJ intervene and support the Yen?

The Japanese Yen keeps falling these days. How far will it go? Will the Japanese government draw a line in the sand and intervene in the forex market? We talked to Takehiko Nakao, the former vice finance minister of Japan, and Bruce Liegel, author of Global Macro Playbook, for a deep dive into the topic. Source: Google FinanceHedder: Last year the Japanese government carried out a currency intervention to support the yen. The yen is now falling towards the intervention level again. How low do you think the government will allow the yen to fall before intervening in the currency market? Nakao : It's difficult to tell the exact level where the government will start thinking about an intervention. But obviously, at this USDJPY level of 148 to 150, it looks too excessively as a depreciation. If we look at the Big Mac index, Japanese is about 40% lower than the purchasing parity level. So the depreciation is obviously excessive. Even if the speed of depreciation is not as speedy as the last time when the government intervened, I think there is a chance to intervene again to support the yen. Hedder: How do market participants typically react to FX interventions, and how does this tend to impact trading strategies and overall market sentiment? Liegel : So the last intervention was almost a year ago in September 2022. You know, prior to that, the Bank of Japan had not intervened for almost 11 years. So, the market has gotten kind of rusty in how to handle interventions. But typically, on the day that the intervention occurs, the market will go with what's going on. They won't fight whoever the central bank is. They'll typically try to either front run them or follow up behind with the additional buy-in or distance selling, depending on which way they're going. Those days tend to be very volatile. Sometimes they do turn the markets. During last year's intervention, the yen stabilized for a couple days and then immediately started working its way back up and it approached the high 140s level. And now we're approaching those same levels again. We're approaching 150. I think now the market's probably thinking about intervention a little bit differently. If I was going to do it, I would probably look at yield curve control along with intervention. At the same time, I think that the yield curve is going to actually drive the market more than intervention. And I think once the Bank of Japan changes their yield control or changes their monetary policy will change the whole outlook for the yen, more so than intervention. Hedder: Can you talk about the broader implications for the Japanese economy when the yen is weak as it is right now? Nakao : The prices of food and energy are becoming higher. People really feel it every time they go to the supermarket. The government is now trying to subsidize the gasoline price. But in a sense, this is distorting price functions to adjust the supply and demand of energy. A more orthodox way of approaching this kind of thing is to have a stronger yen. But some people really feel that a weaker yen is needed to get out of depression. Hedder: Do you think that the 150 level is a line in the sand for the Ministry of Finance? Do you think they'll let it go through 150 for more than a few days or a week? Nakao : Usually the authorities will not mention the exact level that they will consider as excessive. But we are at the level where authorities will start thinking about an intervention and they will make it vocal to the market regarding an intervention. We are in the set of circumstances to start thinking about it. andnbsp; Hedder: To what extent is the weak yen contributing to the bull market that we're seeing in the Japanese stock market right now? Liegel : The weak yen is obviously driving the corporate sector, and it's making exports quite cheap. The yen is very cheap. It's depreciated since 2010, it's depreciated from 70 to, let's say, 140. So it's basically lost half its value. It's down a hundred percent. Right now the yen is very, very correlated with the Nikkei. If the Nikkei is up, the yen is weaker. The yen is also quite correlated with the 10 year US Treasury, and it's very correlated with the Chinese Yuan. There are lots of integrations going on between currencies and different parts of the economic wheel right now. I touched on a lot of those in my latest piece, Resurgence of Japan . But definitely, the weak yen is driving the earnings per share, just overall corporate earnings in Japan right now. Hedder: Are you seeing more yen carry trades right now? Liegel : Yeah, yen is the carry currency, right? The Japanese monetary policy right now has the only negative interest rates globally that I'm aware of, especially in G 10. The one year in Japan is still about minus five basis points. And you can use yen to carry pretty much any currency right now, whether it's Aussie dollar, whether it's the Euro, US dollar, you name it in the G10. Same thing on the EM side, MXNYEN, BRLYEN, all those have done very, very well this year against the Japanese currency. Hedder: BOJ has been the largest holder of JBS for some time now, accounting for more than 50% of the bonds outstanding. Is this problematic from a policy standpoint? Nakao : Yes, I think so. So when they started this extraordinary monetary policy, it was maybe the right thing to do in order to get out of depression. But because they kept this extraordinary monetary policy for so long, it caused a lot of side effects, including the loss of budget discipline. Once this kind of massive accumulation of debt happens, it's very difficult to move away from it. If the interest rate starts rising, there will be a much larger debt service cost for the government. So they must face this issue. We cannot continue to do this forever. We cannot just postpone that kind of adjustment forever. We need to carefully normalize the interest rate, and the government should afford to raise revenues and also save the expenses. Hedder: It seems like there are no natural buyers of JGBs at those yields. How do investors look at this? Liegel : So, if you go back to the original conversation about FX carry, if you're going to use the low yielding currency as a carry strategy, very unlikely would you be looking to invest in a bond in that country. You wouldn't want to be short the currency and be long the bond, especially at these rates. And so, like you said, there's really no natural buyer. The activity in JGBs is picking up because the traders in the market are expecting that eventually this 1% cap is going to break. And so you're starting to get positioning for that move. The JGBs have been called the widow maker for a reason. Short JGBs has not been a successful trade. I don't know how it's going to work the rest of this year. I think next year though, especially if the currency continues to devalue, you start running some risks there. Inflation really starts increasing much more dramatically than what we've seen so far. And I think that's a risk that we spoke on earlier. I do believe that the JGBs will come back to be a pretty interesting market to trade next year in 2024, but for the rest of this year, I would probably just keep it on the side. The Bank of Japan is going to be very patient in how they deal, and same thing with the MOF for the rest of this year. Next year is the opportunity to really start getting more active. I touched on a lot of this in my paper, " The Carry in the Conundrum ". This is just one more aspect of the carry unwind. We are starting to see a lot of problems surfacing because of higher interest rates. There are a lot of embedded investments, whether it's on the personal level, corporate level or speculative level. These same issues are going to come to float in Japan over the next one to two years. For more insights on macroeconomics, visit Global Macro Playbook, a monthly series on global macro outlook and trading.

