Will The Bearish Sentiment In JetBlue Airways Stock Reverse Anytime Soon?

The shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) observed a downtrend as the company reported operational difficulties due to rising fuel prices and elevated pilot attrition – leading to a significantly lower flight completion factor in April. The company has initiated an action plan to improve operational reliability and return to profitability in 2H 2022. While JetBlue’s domestic business is expected to assist earnings and cash generation in the long term, Trefis machine learning engine estimates a 54% chance of a rise in the coming weeks by comparing the recent downtrend with historical stock price movements. See our analysis, JetBlue Airways Stock Chance of Rise, for more details.

Five Days: JBLU 0.7%, vs. S&P 500 -2.7%; Outperformed market (44% event probability)

JBLU stock gained 0.7% over a five-day trading period ending 04 /25/2022 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 2.7% over the same period.

over a five-day trading period ending 04 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 2.7% over the same period. Returns of 0.7% or higher over a five -day period on 1113 occasions out of 2516 (44%); Stock rose in the next five days in 551 of these 1113 instances (50%).

Ten Days: JBLU 6.5%, vs. S&P 500 -5.1%; Outperformed market (19% event probability)

JBLU stock increased 6.5% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 5.1%.

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 5.1%. Returns of 6.5% or higher over 10-day period on 487 occasions out of 2516 (19%); Stock rose in the next 10 days in 260 of these 487 instances (53%).

Twenty-One Days: JBLU -9.4%, vs. S&P 500 -4%; Underperformed market (13% event probability)

JBLU stock declined 9.4% over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which lost 4%.

over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which lost 4%. Returns of -9.4% or lower over 21-day period on 316 occasions out of 2515 (13%); Stock rose in the next 21 days in 172 of these 316 instances (54%).

Returns Apr 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] JBLU Return -25% -21% -50% S&P 500 Return -8% -12% 86% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -9% -16% 231%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 4/28/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

