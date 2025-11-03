Will TGT's $15B Growth Strategy Reignite Its Retail Momentum?

Target Corporation TGT introduced a $15-billion sales growth target for the next five years, implying a low-single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The plan aims to restore the company’s retail momentum after several mixed quarters and position Target for steady, sustainable expansion in a competitive environment.



At the core of this strategy is a focus on merchandising excellence and innovation. Target plans to strengthen its $31-billion owned-brand portfolio and expand partnerships with major national brands. Progress is already visible, as the Hardlines transformation initiative “FUN 101” drove a 5% year-over-year category sales increase in the second quarter of 2025. Trading card sales also surged nearly 70% in the past six months and are expected to cross $1 billion this year. These results demonstrate how design-led assortments can drive long-term growth.



Technology modernization is another key pillar. More than 10,000 AI licenses have been deployed to improve forecasting, inventory accuracy and operational speed. On-shelf availability in the second quarter reached its best levels in years, showing how digital integration is enhancing execution and customer satisfaction. Around $4 billion in annual capital expenditure will support store remodels, supply-chain upgrades, and digital infrastructure.



Target’s nearly 2,000 stores remain vital fulfillment hubs, combining convenience with efficiency. Same-day delivery under Target Circle 360 grew more than 25% year over year, reinforcing the company’s omnichannel strength.



Although challenges like tariffs and cautious consumer spending persist, the $15-billion growth plan provides a roadmap for revitalization. By aligning design leadership, digital agility and operational efficiency, Target aims to reignite its retail momentum and return to sustainable growth.

TGT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The Target stock has lost 31.4% year to date against the industry’s growth of 2.3%. The company has underperformed key peers such as Dollar General Corporation DG and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST. In the same period, Dollar General and Costco’s shares have risen 30.1% and declined 0.5%, respectively.



Target’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 29.38. TGT carries a Value Score of A. Target is trading at a discount to Dollar General (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.12) and Costco (44.93).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 16.3%, while the same for fiscal 2026 indicates growth of 9.1%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 have been southbound 3 cents per share each in the past 30 days.



Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

