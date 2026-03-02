Will Tesla's Cybertruck AWD Price Hike of 17% Sustain Demand Momentum?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has raised the price of its newly introduced Cybertruck AWD from $59,990 to $69,990, marking a 17% increase just 10 days after the variant debuted.



On Feb. 19, the company rolled out the new Cybertruck AWD at $59,990, making it the most affordable version of the electric pickup to date. The trim came equipped with dual motors, an estimated 325-mile range, adaptive damping, a powered tonneau cover and bed outlets featuring Powershare V2X capability. Although the launch was met with strong enthusiasm, CEO Elon Musk quickly noted that the introductory pricing would remain available for only 10 days.



A notice on the Cybertruck configurator confirmed that the $59,990 price would expire on Feb. 28. With the revised $69,990 tag, the AWD model now exceeds the inflation-adjusted equivalent of Tesla’s original 2019 Dual Motor estimate of $49,990, roughly $64,000 today.



Sales of the Cybertruck have fallen short of early projections, declining from nearly 39,000 units delivered in 2024 to just over 20,000 in 2025, well below the annual production capacity of 125,000 units.



The lower-than-$60,000 pricing had been viewed as a potential catalyst for higher demand, supported by delivery timelines stretching more than a year, within days of launch. While the truck remains more affordable than its $99,990 Foundation Series debut and the $79,990 Premium AWD variant, breaking the $60,000 threshold carried notable appeal.



The big question now is whether the new $69,990 price will keep the recent demand going, or if it’s too high to attract buyers. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



TSLA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry and its peers, General Motors Company GM and Ford Motor Company F, in the last six months. Its shares have gained 20.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 29.4%. General Motors gained 36.3%, whereas Ford rose 21.3% during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, TSLA appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 14.41, higher than the industry’s 3.36. General Motors and Ford are trading at forward sales multiples of 0.38 and 0.32, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 13 cents and a penny, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

