Will Teradata Stock Continue To Rally Further?

Teradata stock (NYSE: TDC) has rallied by over 20% over the last month and currently trades at about $49 per share. There are a couple of factors driving the gains. Firstly, the company published strong Q1 results in early May, beating expectations on both revenues and earnings. Moreover, investors are also pleased that Teradata’s push into cloud-based data warehousing is going better than expected, with the company noting that its public cloud annual recurring revenue rose by a solid 176% year-over-year to $124 million. So will Teradata stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks and months, or is a correction looking more likely?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price data for the last several years, returns for Teradata stock average close to 0.6% in the next month (21 trading days) period after experiencing a 20% rise over the last 21 trading days. The stock is also likely to underperform the S&P 500 over the next month, with an expected return that would be 0.7% lower compared to the S&P 500.

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding TDC stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning to test TDC stock chances of a rise after a fall and vice-versa. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE – try it yourself:

IF TDC stock moved by -5% over five trading days, THEN over the next 21 trading days, TDC stock moves an average of 2.2%, which implies a return that is about 0.4% ahead of the S&P 500.

More importantly, there is a 52.5% probability of a positive return over the next 21 trading days and a 47.7% percent probability of a positive excess return.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of TDC Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for Teradata stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: Teradata stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: Teradata stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for Teradata stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

TDC stock fares better after Case 2, with an average return of 2.2% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 3.7% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how Teradata stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold Teradata stock, the expectation is over time the near-term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For TDC stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for Teradata after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than after a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks.

TDC’s returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

