Will Taylor Swift Appear In 'Deadpool 3' With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman? Or Was She Just Hanging With Friends At Chiefs Game?

One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024 is “Deadpool 3” with Ryan Reynolds returning in the title role and Hugh Jackman, joining to reprise his iconic Wolverine role.

A hit musician is also rumored to be making a cameo in the film.

What Happened: The Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets game saw plenty of eyes on the Chiefs winning the game, including musician Taylor Swift, who was at the game watching Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jackman and Reynolds were both among the guests who were part of Swift’s entourage at the Chiefs game, along with the movie's director Shawn Levy. Their appearances added to rumors of Swift appearing in "Deadpool 3."

Blake Lively, who is an actor and Reynolds’ wife, was also among the guests with Swift at the game.

It is of course worth noting that Swift and Lively have been friends since 2015 and the other guests could have just been mutual friends and connections of the singer.

Reynolds' and Lively’s kids call Swift “aunt” and are connected to the singer in several songs.

Why It’s Important: A rumor from over a year connects Swift to playing the Dazzler, a character who can turn sound into light, who is supposed to appear in “Deadpool 3."

An announcement teaser for the upcoming movie saw fans notice that the video was filmed in a house used by Swift previously, as reported by IGN.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy added to the rumor mill.

“The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in ‘Deadpool 3’ are fabulous,” Levy said. “I’ll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren’t.”

The third Deadpool movie could be a test for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with its R rating. The company now has the rights thanks to its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

“Deadpool” grossed $363.1 million domestically and $782.8 million worldwide, while the sequel grossed $324.6 million domestically and $785.9 million worldwide. Both films rank among the top six grossing R-rated movies domestically and worldwide.

With an appearance from Swift, the third movie, scheduled to be released May 3, 2024, could have a shot at a higher box office and the $1 billion milestone, a figure Disney failed to reach in 2023.

