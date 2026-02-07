Will Taking Over Apple's Credit Card Business Boost JPMorgan Chase Stock?

Key Points

Early 2026 saw a new chapter in Apple's venture into consumer finance, when banking giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) was chosen as the new issuer of the tech company's Apple Card. It's taking over the job from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman said that stepping down from the product will help it narrow its business focus. Will taking it on benefit JPMorgan Chase, or might Apple Card become an albatross dragging down its fundamentals and stock price?

Not your typical issuer

Before I tackle that question, I should clarify the meaning of the term "issuer" for those unfamiliar with it. Typically, this is not, as some think, the name or brand stamped on the card; rather, it's the entity that is actually extending the credit to the user.

Issuers tend to be banks because, of course, lending money in various ways is the core of their business. This is why Goldman was something of an anomaly with the Apple Card; it's historically functioned as an investment bank, not a traditional lender. In the mid-2010s, it decided to try its hand at consumer banking, but the effort was clunky, and it couldn't differentiate itself enough from a sea of competitors.

In 2022, it started to retreat from the attempt. The handover of Apple Card, which all involved parties estimate will take around two years, is one of the last backward steps.

Adding to a large pile

The issuer-to-be is indisputably qualified for the position. In fact, Chase is the largest card issuer in this country by total credit card purchase volume.

All told, recent data indicates that Chase provides the credit for roughly 150 million cards. The most recent figures I can find for the Apple Card, gleaned from an April 2025 article on Investing.com, indicate that the cool white rectangle was held by over 12 million users. While that's not exactly a drop-in-the-bucket addition to Chase's existing stack, it's not a dramatic expansion, either.

However, research indicates that the typical Apple Card user is aged 20 to 40; all told, this age cohort accounts for approximately 70% of the user base. Such clients are ripe for cross-selling other Chase products, not least the bank's higher-end cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

We don't yet know the financial particulars of Chase's snagging of the Apple Card business, so it's hard to judge whether the deal will be a relative bang or bust for the lender. Regardless, the giant bank is about to add a lot of new customers to its rolls, and they'll present numerous juicy opportunities to cross-sell to them. So yes, I think this arrangement will help put some zip into Chase stock.

