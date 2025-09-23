Will Sysco's Expansion Efforts and Market Leadership Fuel Growth?

Sysco Corporation SYY is benefiting from its diverse portfolio, product innovations and strategic expansion. The company’s expanding presence in the food-away-from-home segment, highlighted by SYGMA growth and "Sysco To Go" pilot stores, positions it well for future demand shifts.



Sysco’s strategic acquisitions play a vital role in strengthening its distribution network, expanding its customer base and fueling growth. Its recent acquisition, Ready Chef, has been performing well. In the fiscal second quarter, the company acquired Campbells Prime Meat, a major specialty meat business in Scotland. By integrating Campbells Prime Meat product offering with SYY’s broadline expertise, this acquisition offers a strategic platform for total team selling across the region.



The company is sharpening its operational excellence by cutting costs, simplifying processes and expanding distribution capacity to increase efficiency. Such efforts might help offset external pressures, including soft restaurant demand and inflationary headwinds. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, restaurant foot traffic dipped 1% year over year, leading to a 0.3% dip in total case volume and 1.5% drop in local case volume within U.S. Foodservice.



Nevertheless, Sysco is working on several fronts to strengthen its leadership in the global food distribution and aid long-term growth. SYY aims to deliver customer-focused merchandising and marketing solutions. Such acquisitions have further strengthened the company’s specialty offerings while broadening its geographic reach.

SYY’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Sysco’s shares have gained 6.9% year to date against the industry’s 8.2% drop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SYY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52X compared with the industry’s average of 13.57X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYY’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 2% and 8.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sysco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

