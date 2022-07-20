Will Supply Chain Woes Mar Honeywell's (HON) Q2 Earnings?

Honeywell International Inc. HON is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jul 28, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HON’s second-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being approximately 2%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Honeywell this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Solid demand in the air transport and business aviation markets is likely to have boosted performance of the commercial aviation aftermarket business. With improvement in build rates, strength in the commercial aviation original equipment business is expected to have benefited the Aerospace segment’s performance. Recovery in the defense and space business, owing to stable U.S. and international defense spend volumes, is likely to have aided the Aerospace segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace net sales for the second quarter indicates a 4.4% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Solid demand for building management systems, fire and security products and high backlog levels are expected to have aided the Building Technologies segment’s performance in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell Building Technologies segment revenues suggests a 5.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment is expected to have benefited from strength in process solutions business and advanced materials business. The consensus mark for Performance Materials and Technologies segment revenues hints at a nearly 1% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



However, the Safety and Productivity Solutions segment’s performance is likely to have been affected by low demand across its personal protective equipment and warehouse automation businesses. Segmental performance is also expected to have been hurt by weakness in the UOP business owing to suspended operations in Russia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Safety and Productivity Solutions segment revenues shows a 14.3% decline from the year-ago reported number.



Reduction in production capabilities due to supply chain woes, raw material cost inflation and labor challenges might have hurt Honeywell’s second-quarter performance. High cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses might have weighed on its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Foreign currency-related headwinds are also likely to have impacted performance.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Honeywell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Honeywell has an Earnings ESP of -0.13% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.02, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.



Zacks Rank: Honeywell carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Honeywell’s first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. Quarterly revenues of $8,376 million beat the consensus estimate of $8,350 million. Both the top and bottom lines dipped year over year due to supply-chain constraints, among other factors.

