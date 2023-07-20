Will Supply-Chain Issue Hurt General Dynamics' (GD) Q2 Earnings?

General Dynamics Corporation GD is set to release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26 before market open.

General Dynamics delivered an earnings surprise of 2.20% in the last four quarters, on average. The strong revenue performance across most of its business segments is likely to have accelerated its overall second-quarter top line. However, the bottom line is likely to have been impacted by foreign exchange rate fluctuations and supply-chain disruptions.

Aerospace Unit to Elevate Total Revenues

Increased global air travel demand boosting higher aircraft services, particularly in the realm of maintenance and fixed-based operator services, is likely to have contributed to the Aerospace business unit’s sales performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Aerospace segment’s revenues in the second quarter is pegged at $2,083.2 million. This indicates an 11.6% improvement from revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Marine Systems Likely to be Weak

The Marine Systems unit’s revenues are likely to have been positively influenced by the increased volume from the Columbia-class submarine program, the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) destroyer program and the T-AO program in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, the supply-chain constraints of the Virginia program are likely to dent this segment’s second-quarter results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Marine segment’s revenues in the second quarter is pegged at $2,573.6 million. This suggests a 2.9% decline from revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Combat Systems Sales May Rise

Increased revenues from the Mobile Protected Firepower ramp-up, Stryker SHORAD and new international vehicle programs for Poland and Australia are likely to have added impetus to Combat Systems’ second-quarter revenues. The strong demand for munitions and international combat vehicles must have kept order numbers elevated, thereby boosting the backlog for this segment in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Combat Systems segment’s revenues in the second quarter is pegged at $1,689.7 million. This indicates a 1.4% increase from revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Technologies Unit’s Revenues Likely to Improve

Strong order activity in IT services and higher hardware volumes are likely to have contributed to the Technologies unit’s revenues in the second quarter of 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Technologies segment’s revenues in the second quarter is pegged at $3,103.1 million. This calls for 3.3% growth from revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog Shows Strength

A strong backlog indicates positive prospects for a company. In this context, our model suggests a growth rate of 4.1% for GD’s backlog in the second quarter of 2023, indicating high demand for General Dynamics’ products and services.

Other Factors to Note

The growth in sales across the majority of the company’s segments makes us optimistic about the overall top line in the second quarter. However, this may have been offset by foreign exchange rate fluctuations and supply-chain disruptions, thus negatively impacting the bottom line of General Dynamics in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $9.41 billion, suggesting 2.4% growth from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, indicating a decline of 5.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

General Dynamics Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

General Dynamics Corporation price-eps-surprise | General Dynamics Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for General Dynamics this time. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as given below.

General Dynamics has an Earnings ESP of -2.56% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

