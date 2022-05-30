Will SunPower (SPWR) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on SunPower (SPWR), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this solar products and services company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For SunPower, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.08 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.33%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SunPower has increased 22.55% over the last 30 days, as three estimates have gone higher while two have gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.36 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +414.29%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for SunPower, with three estimates moving higher over the past month compared to two negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 17.82%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, SunPower currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on SunPower because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 10.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

