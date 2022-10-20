Will Strong Sales Momentum Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q3 Earnings?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26 before market open.

Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.76%, on average. The solid growth anticipated across all TDY’s segments in the third quarter is likely to have contributed to the company’s overall results. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have negatively impacted the bottom line.

Digital Imaging Boasts Strong Revenue Growth

The Teledyne FLIR business has been instrumental to the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues since the acquisition of FLIR. It is likely to have once again contributed to the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Additionally, the strong sales growth of the industrial and scientific sensors, cameras and X-ray products is expected to have benefited the top line of the segment in the third quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the third quarter is pegged at $783 million, indicating an improvement of 2.9% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Instrumentation Segment – a Key Catalyst for Revenues

The Instrumentation business segment’s revenues are anticipated to have continued to grow in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The higher sales of electronic tests and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation are likely to have benefited the top line of this segment in the third quarter of 2022.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the third quarter is pegged at $309 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%.

Aerospace & Defense Electronics Revenues May Continue to be Strong

The higher sales of defense and aerospace electronics products are expected to have positively impacted the segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ revenues in the third quarter is pegged at $168 million, indicating growth of 3.7% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Energy Systems to Contribute to Engineered Systems’ Performance

The higher sales of energy systems are likely to have contributed to Engineered systems’ revenues. However, the lower sales of engineered products are likely to have dented the segment’s revenues partially.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Systems’ revenues in the third quarter is pegged at $103 million, suggesting growth of 0.9% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Other Factors to Consider

The strong revenue performance across all its segment makes us optimistic about Teledyne’s overall revenues in the third quarter. This, along with strong demand and strength in orders, may have bolstered the bottom line of the company.

However, the dual impact of inflation as well as supply-chain constraints might have adversely impacted TDY’s soon-to-be-reported quarterly earnings.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting growth of 4.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.30 per share, indicating a 0.9% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two defense players you may want to consider as they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Spirit Aerosystems SPR has an Earnings ESP of +47.19% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Spirit Aerosystems has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 426.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPR’s third-quarter earnings indicates an improvement of 65.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Transdigm Group TDG has an Earnings ESP of +5.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. Transdigm delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s third-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $1.51 billion and $5.03 per share, respectively.

Upcoming Defense Release

Heico HEI is expected to release its third-quarter results on Nov 7. It carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heico’s third-quarter earnings, pegged at 70 cents per share, indicates growth of 12.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s sales suggests a growth rate of 17.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



