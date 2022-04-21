Will Strong Sales Momentum Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q1 Earnings?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27 before market open.

Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.72%, on average. The solid performance of the majority of TDY’s segments in the first quarter is likely to have favorably contributed to the company’s overall results.

Digital Imaging – a Key Catalyst for Revenues

The Teledyne FLIR business has been instrumental to the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues since the acquisition of FLIR. It is likely to have once again contributed favorably to the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, the strong sales growth of the industrial and scientific vision sensors and systems is expected to have benefited the top line of the segment in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Digital Imaging segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $756 million, indicating a whopping improvement of 187% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Instrumentation Revenues – Another Growth Driver

The Instrumentation business segment’s revenues are anticipated to have continued their growth pace in the first quarter as well. The higher sales of electronic tests and measurement instrumentation, marine instrumentation and environmental instrumentation are likely to have boosted the top line of this segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Instrumentation segment’s revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $297 million, indicating an improvement of 3.5% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Aerospace & Defense Electronics Revenues May Continue to be Strong

The robust sales volume of Teledyne’s commercial aerospace products, buoyed by the significant recovery in the commercial aerospace segment, is likely to have bolstered the Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment’s first-quarter revenues. Moreover, the higher sales of defense and space electronics products are expected to have positively impacted the segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerospace and Defense Electronics’ revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $161 million, indicating growth of 6.6% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Engineered Systems’Performance Remains Gloomy

Engineered systems’ revenues are likely to have been dented by the lower sales of engineered products. Also, lower sales from the turbine engine business, mainly due to its exit from the business last year, are anticipated to have once again impacted this segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Engineered Systems’ revenues in the first quarter is pegged at $102.1 million, indicating a decline of 2.9% from the revenues reported in the year-ago quarter.

Other Factors to Consider

Such growth expectations from the majority of its segments make Teledyne optimistic about its overall revenue performance in the first quarter. This is likely to have bolstered the bottom line of the company. However, the impact of inflation and supply-chain constraints might have had an adverse impact on TDY’s soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 64.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earningsis pegged at $4.09 per share, indicating a 35.4% surge from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teledyne this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Teledyne has an Earnings ESP of -1.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

