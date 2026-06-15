Will Strong Oil Prices Boost ExxonMobil's Energy Business?

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is an integrated energy giant spanning the entire oil and gas value chain, from exploration and production to refining and marketing. The company generates substantial revenues from these upstream operations, making its overall business model highly sensitive to the volatility of global crude prices. With West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices trading above $80 per barrel, according to oilprice.com, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflict in the Middle East, ExxonMobil is operating in a favorable commodity-price environment that supports higher margins.

The bulk of the well-known integrated giant’s upstream resources are concentrated in the Permian Basin, the most prolific basin in the United States and offshore Guyana. These advantaged assets have very low production costs, which allow XOM to maintain strong margins even during periods of soft crude prices. This cost advantage firmly positions ExxonMobil to maximize profitability in the robust crude-price environment.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) also projects a sustained favorable pricing environment in its short-term energy outlook. The EIA estimates that WTI crude prices will average $88.32 per barrel in 2026. This is significantly higher than the $65.40 per barrel recorded in 2025. The combination of an advantaged resource base and resilient EIA forecasts positions ExxonMobil to capitalize on favorable market conditions.

Will YPF & CVE Benefit From Higher Crude Prices?

As major energy players focused on exploration and production,Chevron Corporation CVX and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE have business models that are highly exposed to crude price volatility. Chevron benefits from high-quality upstream assets, including a strong footprint in the Permian Basin, while Cenovus operates a highly diversified portfolio across Canada and the United States. Given their extensive asset bases, CVX and CVE are well-positioned to benefit from elevated crude prices.

XOM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ExxonMobil shares have gained 30.7% over the past year compared with 33.5% growth of the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, XOM trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 9.74X. This is above the broader industry average of 6.4X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM’s 2026 earnings has remained constant over the past seven days.



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XOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.