Will Strong Memory Pricing Further Lift Micron Technology's Cash Flow?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is experiencing a strong recovery in cash flow as memory prices rebound. Higher prices for DRAM and NAND, supported by tight industry supply and rising artificial intelligence (AI) demand, are helping the company generate stronger earnings and healthier operating cash.

In the last reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Micron Technology generated an operating cash flow of $11.9 billion. It spent $5 billion on capital expenditure in the quarter, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of $6.9 billion. In the first half of fiscal 2026, the company generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $20.31 billion and $10.81 billion, respectively.

Strong revenue growth has been supporting Micron Technology’s robust cash generation. In the second quarter, the company’s revenues jumped 196% year over year to $23.86 billion. Higher average selling prices were a major driver, with both DRAM and NAND benefiting from favorable market conditions. As pricing rises, memory makers typically see a strong lift in profitability because fixed manufacturing costs are spread across higher revenues.

This pricing environment is being supported by structural demand trends. AI servers need more DRAM, high-bandwidth memory and enterprise SSD storage than traditional systems. This increases memory content per server and creates stronger long-term demand for Micron Technology’s products.

Pricing could remain supportive because industry supply is still constrained. New wafer capacity and cleanroom expansions take years to ramp up, while AI infrastructure spending continues to grow. This imbalance may help Micron Technology maintain healthy cash generation through the next few quarters.

How Do MU’s Rivals Compare on Cash Flow Strength?

Among semiconductor peers, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD are relevant comparisons when evaluating Micron Technology’s cash flow outlook during the AI boom.

NVIDIA currently leads in AI hardware and generates very strong cash flow due to premium GPU pricing and software-related demand. Its asset-light model and high margins allow a large portion of revenues to convert into operating cash. NVIDIA’s growth also indirectly supports Micron Technology because every AI server needs large amounts of DRAM and HBM memory. In fiscal 2026, NVDA generated an operating cash flow of $102.72 billion and free cash flow of $96.58 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices is another important peer benefiting from the demand for AI accelerators and EPYC server chips. While AMD’s cash flow is lower than NVIDIA’s and Micron Technology’s, it has improved steadily as data center sales expand. Growth in Advanced Micro Devices’ AI and server products can also lift memory demand, creating a positive prospect for Micron Technology. In 2025, Advanced Micro Devices generated an operating cash flow of $7.71 billion and free cash flow of $5.52 billion.

Micron’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Micron Technology have surged around 102.7% year-to-date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 10.9%.

Micron Technology YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, significantly lower than the sector’s average of 25.20.

Micron Technology 12-Month Forward P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 604.1% and 66.3%, respectively. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.