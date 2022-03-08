Will Strong Logistics Business Aid JD.com's (JD) Q4 Earnings?

JD.com, Inc. JD is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



The company’s strong momentum across its logistics business, which comprises internal and external logistics businesses, is likely to have contributed well to the fourth-quarter performance.



We note that the segment has been delivering a solid performance for quite some time on the back of the company’s progress made in advanced technologies and logistics.



We expect the trend to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well, owing to the company’s deepened focus on the lower-tier cities and its growing technology initiatives.



Click here to know how the company's overall fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been.

JD.com, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. revenue-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

The company’s constant focus on enhancing its fast delivery services is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Its expanding quick delivery services in the lower-tier cities are likely to have aided JD Logistics in gaining traction from these cities in the third quarter. The strengthening of the logistics network in these cities is anticipated to have contributed to the quarterly performance.



JD.com’s growing warehouse network is expected to have benefited its logistics segment in the fourth quarter.



The launch of a warehousing and distribution center in Tianjin is likely to have continued upgrading the supply-chain cooperation between JD Logistics and Xiaomi. The benefits of the same are likely to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.’



The launch of the air cargo route between East China and London — JD’s regular cargo charter flight between China and Europe, which has added strength to its international logistics business — is expected to have continued benefiting its performance in the fourth quarter.



The company’s rising technology initiatives are expected to have boosted the segment’s user momentum and operational efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter.



The integration of Artificial Intelligence technology into the company’s warehouse network is anticipated to have continued accelerating the delivery of direct sales order services in the quarter under review.



The robust momentum across third-party logistics is expected to have driven revenue growth for the underlined segment.



However, mounting expenses related to cargo network expansion are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.

