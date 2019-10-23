Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte's (INCY) Q3 Earnings?

Incyte Corporation INCY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 29, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company beat earnings estimates by a whopping 53.06%. It beat earnings expectations twice over the last four quarters, delivering average positive surprise of 25.01%.

Why a Likely Earnings Beat?

Incyte has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 65 cents and the Most Accurate Estimate stands at 66 cents.

Earnings ESP: Incyte has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 65 cents and the Most Accurate Estimate stands at 66 cents.

The company has a Zacks Rank #1.

Factors Driving Growth

Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi, a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, which is approved for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera, and those with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, drove second-quarter results, a trend that most likely continued in the third quarter. Jakafi sales grew 18% in the second quarter.

Moreover, the FDA approved a label expansion of Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in adult and pediatric patients 12 years or older in May 2019 and hence this is the first full quarter when the benefit of this expanded label was realized. Hence, sales of the drug for this indication are likely to have boosted the top line in the third quarter.

The company also earns product royalty revenues from Novartis AG NVS for the commercialization of Jakafi in ex-U.S. markets. Novartis recorded 17% growth in sales in the third quarter and hence Incyte must have received higher royalties for the same period.

We remind investors that while Jakafi sales and royalties are key catalysts for the company’s revenue growth, Iclusig sales and Olumiant royalties also contribute to the top line. Hence, these are likely to have contributed significantly to the company’s revenues in the third quarter.

Apart from the regular top and bottom-line numbers, we expect investors to focus on the company’s pipeline updates on the label expansion of Jakafi into additional indications. Last month, Incyte announced that the first patient has been treated in the TRuE-V clinical program, evaluating the cream formulation of ruxolitinib as monotherapy for vitiligo. Earlier this month, the company announced positive 52-week results from its randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging, phase II study, evaluating ruxolitinib cream in adult patients with vitiligo. In September, Incyte announced positive updated results from the phase II study of pemigatinib in patients with previously treated, advanced cholangiocarcinoma.

Share Price Performance

Incyte’s stock has rallied 23.5% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 4.6%.

