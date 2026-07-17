Will Strong Free Cash Flow Support Iridium's Expansion?

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM continues to generate strong free cash flow, providing the financial flexibility to support its expansion strategy while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation approach. On the lastearnings call management highlighted that its cash generation allows it to reduce net leverage quickly while also preserving the flexibility to invest in business growth opportunities through product development or potential tuck-in acquisitions.

As of March 31, Iridium had cash and cash equivalents of $111.6 million and ended the quarter with net leverage of 3.4x OEBITDA. The company also remains committed to an active and growing dividend program, having paid a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, while expecting its board to continue increasing the dividend in line with prior years. Capital expenditures totaled $30 million in the first quarter, and the company expects full-year CapEx to remain consistent with 2025 levels as it continues investing in Iridium NTN Direct. Iridium projects pro forma free cash flow of about $318 million in 2026 and expects to generate between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion in free cash flow over the remainder of the decade.

The company plans to utilize this financial strength to advance its four key growth areas while continuing to support its legacy business. In IoT, Iridium is preparing to launch its Iridium 9604 TriMode module, which combines satellite IoT, cellular IoT and GPS into a compact, cost-effective solution. The module is expected to simplify the product portfolio, lower integration costs and support expansion into cost-sensitive applications such as automotive, smart meters, agriculture and asset tracking. The company is also progressing toward the commercial launch of Iridium NTN Direct later this year, while continuing to expand agreements with mobile network operators and working with chip and module manufacturers to enable future standards-based connectivity.

Iridium is also investing in its Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) business, where the rollout of its new ASIC is generating strong interest from more than 100 companies. The company believes the new chip will accelerate deployments and continues to expect PNT to contribute at least $100 million in annual revenue by 2030.

Beyond PNT, Iridium is prioritizing national security missions through its growing work with the U.S. government and the Space Development Agency, while also expanding engineering and support activities. Aviation safety remains another strategic focus, with progress on new Certus aviation safety services and differentiated products intended to create additional opportunities. Management stated that partner activity remains strong, and the company plans to continue investing the cash it generates into these long-term growth initiatives while maintaining its focus on execution.

Taking a Look at IRDM’s Competitors

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is gaining from its leadership in direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity, supported by proprietary phased array technology and thousands of patent claims. The company has built a sizable liquidity base to fund satellite manufacturing, ground infrastructure and launch activity through early commercialization. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported approximately $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. The balance sheet also reflects additional convertible financing completed in early 2026, which management expects to support constellation deployment, technology investment and debt management initiatives. While the company is still operating at a loss, this funding reduces near-term refinancing risk and provides flexibility to sustain the planned deployment cadence as service activation progresses.

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT is generating positive adjusted free cash flow. During the first quarter of 2026, the company reported adjusted free cash flow of $28.9 million compared with $47.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of cash receipts under the Updated Services Agreements, as the company received $7.5 million in accelerated service fees during the first quarter of 2026 compared with $22.5 million a year ago. During the quarter, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $35.2 million, while capital expenditures were primarily associated with the deployment of replacement satellites and the Extended MSS Network.

IRDM Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of IRDM have gained 144.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s decline of 13.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IRDM trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 5.39X, above the industry’s 2.8X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRDM earnings for 2026 has been marginally revised upward over the past 60 days.



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Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.