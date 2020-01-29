Will Strong Equity Markets Aid Franklin's (BEN) Q1 Earnings?

Franklin Resources BEN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, before the opening bell on Jan 30. The company is likely to have recorded year-over-year growth in earnings and revenues.

The company’s activities in the fiscal first quarter were inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 67 cents remained unchanged over the last seven days. Nevertheless, the figure indicates rise of 24.1% from the year-ago reported number.

Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.43 billion indicates a year-over-year growth of 1.6%.

Factors at Play

Strong Markets: Performance of equity markets was impressive during the October-December quarter. The S&P 500 Index rallied 9.9% in the quarter. Moreover, the index measuring international equity performance — the MSCI EAFE — delivered net returns of 8.2% in the fourth quarter. This might have driven the California-based asset manager’s performance to a large extent.

Higher AUM: Franklin’s AUM disclosure for December 2019 reflects nearly 1% growth from Sep 30, 2019 level. Favorable foreign-currency fluctuations are expected to have been partially offset by net outflows mainly tied with U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds.

Revenue Growth: Investment management fees, which mark a significant portion of the company’s revenues, might have recorded growth in the fiscal first quarter. The consensus estimate for investment management fees of $997 million indicates 2.6% increase from the year-ago reported number. Furthermore, the consensus mark for sales and distribution fees of $366 million suggests 3.1% rise, and the same for shareholder servicing fees of $58 million indicates 5.5% growth.

Controlled Expenses: Expense reduction, which has long been the main strategy to remain profitable, might have been a major support in the quarter. Franklin’s cost-saving initiatives are likely to have offset the negative impact of investments in technology.

Earnings Whispers

Franklin does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.25%.

Zacks Rank: Franklin currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.

