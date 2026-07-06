Will Strong Cash Flows Support NVIDIA's Share Buyback Strategy Ahead?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is generating enormous cash flows from the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, giving it ample flexibility to reward shareholders while continuing to invest for future growth. The company’s latest financial results suggest its aggressive share repurchase strategy is well supported by its expanding business.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, NVIDIA generated a record $50.3 billion in operating cash flow, up from $27.4 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow also climbed sharply to $48.6 billion from $26.1 billion in the prior-year quarter. These gains were driven by record revenues of $81.6 billion, supported by booming demand for Blackwell AI systems and data center products.

Strong cash generation enabled NVIDIA to return approximately $19.5 billion to shareholders during the first quarter through stock buybacks and dividends. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from a penny to 25 cents per share and authorized an additional $80 billion for share repurchases. Combined with roughly $39 billion remaining under its previous authorization, NVIDIA now has approximately $119 billion available for future buybacks.

Importantly, the company continues to invest heavily in long-term growth. Multi-year cloud service commitments reached $30 billion at the end of the first quarter, while inventory and supply-related commitments also rose to support future AI demand. At the end of the first quarter, inventory was $25.8 billion, while total supply-related commitments were $119.0 billion. This shows NVIDIA is balancing shareholder returns with strategic investments.

Management expects second-quarter revenues of about $91 billion, even without assuming data center compute revenues from China. The top-line forecast reflects year-over-year growth of 95% and a sequential increase of 16%. If AI infrastructure spending remains strong, NVIDIA's growing cash flows should comfortably support continued share repurchases while funding product innovation and global expansion.

How Do NVIDIA’s Peers Fare in Shareholder Return Policy?

Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN are leveraging strong AI-driven cash generation to strengthen shareholder returns.

Broadcom has built a solid capital return strategy backed by robust cash flows. In the first half of fiscal 2026, the company generated $18.3 billion in free cash flow, representing roughly 44% of revenues. Broadcom has consistently returned excess cash through dividends and share repurchases while continuing to invest in AI technologies. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, it returned $14.6 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments.

Texas Instruments is also benefiting from rising AI demand. The company generated an operating cash flow of approximately $1.52 billion in the first quarter of 2026. During the quarter, it repurchased stocks worth $158 million and paid $1.29 billion in dividends. Supported by growth in industrial, automotive and data center markets, Texas Instruments appears well-positioned to generate higher cash returns for shareholders in the coming years.

NVIDIA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have risen around 23.1% over the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 34.9%.

NVIDIA One-Year Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, below the sector’s average of 22.73.

NVIDIA Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 89% and 35%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward over the past 30 days.



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NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.