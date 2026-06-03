Will Strong Cash Flows Support Lam Research's Buyback Strategy Ahead?

Lam Research Corporation’s LRCX strong cash generation is providing ample support for its aggressive share repurchase strategy, and the trend could continue as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven semiconductor demand boosts earnings and profitability. The company has consistently returned excess cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends while still investing for future growth.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lam Research generated $1.14 billion in operating cash flow and approximately $810 million in free cash flow. At the same time, the company returned significant capital to shareholders through $1.16 billion of share repurchases and $326 million in dividends. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2026, LRCX generated operating cash flow of $4.40 billion and free cash flow of $3.62 billion while returning $4.55 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.

Lam Research’s earnings strength is helping fund these returns. Revenues reached a record $5.84 billion in the third quarter, up 24% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings per share climbed 41.3% to $1.47. Non-GAAP gross and operating margins improved 90 basis points and 220 basis points, respectively, reflecting a favorable product mix and operational efficiency. LRCX ended the third quarter with $4.75 billion in cash and cash equivalents, providing financial flexibility, even after substantial shareholder returns.

AI remains a major growth driver. Lam Research expects wafer fabrication equipment spending to reach about $140 billion in calendar year 2026, with a possibility of further upside. The company also expects advanced packaging revenues to grow more than 50% this year as AI server deployments accelerate.

With AI fueling revenue growth, gross margin approaching 50%, and cash flows remaining healthy, Lam Research appears well-positioned to continue reducing its share count and enhancing shareholder value through buybacks in the coming quarters. During third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, management reiterated plans to return at least 85% of free cash flow to shareholders over time. At the end of the quarter, it had $4.3 billion remaining under its ongoing share repurchase authorization.

Checking Lam Research’s Rival Shareholder Return Policy

Two major competitors that closely mirror Lam Research’s capital return strategy are Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT and KLA Corporation KLAC. Both companies are benefiting from AI-driven semiconductor spending while generating strong cash flows that support share repurchases.

Applied Materials continues to produce substantial free cash flow through its semiconductor equipment business. The company has regularly returned billions of dollars to shareholders through buybacks and dividends while maintaining investments in advanced packaging, DRAM and foundry technologies.

In the first half of fiscal 2026, Applied Materials generated $2.53 billion in operating cash flow and $1.25 billion in free cash flow while returning $1.47 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its broad exposure to AI infrastructure and leading-edge chip manufacturing helps support strong profitability and cash generation.

KLA Corporation is another strong cash flow producer due to its high-margin process control and inspection business. The company consistently converts a large portion of earnings into free cash flow and has an established history of reducing share count through repurchases.

In the trailing 12 months, KLA Corporation generated operating and free cash flows of $4.40 billion and $4.01 billion, respectively. During the same time frame, it returned $3.15 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. Growing demand for advanced process control tools in AI chips, HBM memory and leading-edge manufacturing is supporting its long-term cash-generation profile.

LRCX’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Lam Research have surged 95.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s rise of 60%.

Lam Research YTD Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Lam Research trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38.83.

Lam Research Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 37% and 36.4%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 have been revised downward over the past 30 days, while estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised upward over the same time frame.



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Lam Research currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.