Will Strategic Partnerships Help Rigetti Reach Quantum Scale Faster?

Rigetti Computing RGTI is steadily carving out a differentiated position by tying its quantum hardware more closely to AI supercomputing and public-sector research ecosystems. Rather than building in isolation, the company is plugging its processors into hybrid computing environments where classical and quantum systems work side by side. A key move here is support for NVIDIA’s NVQLink platform, which allows fast, low-latency connections between Rigetti’s quantum processors and AI supercomputers. From an investor’s standpoint, this is important because hybrid quantum-classical workflows are widely seen as the most practical route to near-term quantum value, long before fully fault-tolerant machines become a reality.

Beyond commercial partnerships, Rigetti is also leaning heavily into academic and government collaborations to reinforce both innovation and talent development. Michigan State University recently became the first academic institution to operate an on-premises Rigetti system, giving researchers direct, hands-on access to its quantum hardware. At the same time, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s C-DAC to explore joint development of hybrid quantum systems, application workflows, and workforce pipelines. Taken together, these initiatives broaden Rigetti’s global reach, seed early user communities around its technology, and reduce commercialization risk by aligning product development with real research and enterprise needs from the outset.

The importance of these partnerships becomes clearer when viewed in the context of RGTI’s 2026–2027 development roadmap. Management is aiming to roll out a 150+ qubit system by late 2026 with roughly 99.7% two-qubit gate fidelity, followed by a 1,000+ qubit platform around 2027 with fidelity approaching 99.8%. While increasing qubit counts is technically demanding, the tougher challenge lies in turning that hardware into systems that can be reliably used.

RGTI’s collaboration-driven strategy helps address this by enabling early validation and real-world testing, increasing the chances that its roadmap milestones evolve into scalable, commercially meaningful quantum platforms rather than remaining purely technical achievements.

Peers Updates

D-Wave Quantum QBTS continues to build momentum through application-led partnerships across commercial and research customers, including a major U.S. airline, SkyWater, Japan Tobacco’s pharma unit, Yapi Kredi and multiple global universities. The company is also collaborating on real-world hybrid use cases, such as manufacturing optimization with BASF and a successful proof-of-technology with North Wales Police for incident response deployment. These engagements underscore QBTS’s focus on near-term utility and recurring usage through practical quantum applications.

IonQ IONQ has been broadening its partnership footprint across both national-level infrastructure and real-world commercial applications. Through its ID Quantique subsidiary, the company helped deploy Slovakia’s first national quantum communications network, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities and tying IonQ more closely to Europe’s expanding quantum digital framework.

On the commercial front, IonQ also formed an investment and technology partnership with Canada-based CCRM aimed at speeding up the use of quantum and quantum-AI tools in regenerative medicine. This collaboration places IonQ’s systems closer to advanced drug discovery and therapy development workflows, reinforcing the company’s push to embed its technology into high-impact, next-generation healthcare applications.

