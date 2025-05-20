Will the Stock Market Crash or Soar in the Second Half of 2025? Wall Street Has a Surprising Answer for Investors.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced 1% year to date, a remarkable recovery after the index slid into correction territory in March. President Trump's decision to roll back certain tariffs and pause others has given investors a confidence boost.

However, the duties imposed by the Trump administration have still raised the average tax on U.S. imports to 14.4%, according to JPMorgan Chase. That is a sixfold increase since Trump took office and the highest effective tariff rate since 1939.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Several esteemed financial figures have shared their concerns. Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman said the administration's trade policies could cause an "economic nuclear winter." And JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned tariffs would increase consumer prices and slow economic growth.

Will the stock market crash or soar in the second half of the year? Wall Street analysts have a somewhat surprising answer for investors.

The market is in wait-and-see mode as investors watch for signs of economic distress

Cracks are starting to appear in the U.S. economy. Consumer sentiment in May plummeted to its second-lowest level in history, and inflation expectations rose to their highest level since 1981, according to the University of Michigan.

The first-quarter GDP report showed "the U.S. may be closer to recession than expected, with a tariff-driven spike in imports dragging real growth down 0.3% annualized," commented JPMorgan strategists. Indeed, 64 economists recently surveyed by The Wall Street Journal put the odds of a recession in the next 12 months at 45%, up from 22% in January.

Wall Street analysts have downwardly revised their earnings estimates since President Trump took office because tariffs are expected to be a headwind to economic growth. The consensus estimate in January said S&P 500 companies would report 14% earnings growth in 2025, but analysts now expect 8.5% earnings growth, according to LSEG.

In short, this year has been defined by unprecedented levels of economic uncertainty and stock market volatility. Unfortunately, the future likely holds more of the same, at least until the Trump administration offers more clarity on U.S. trade policy. At that point, the situation could either get much better or much worse, depending on the context.

Wall Street expects the stock market to trade sideways in the remaining months of 2025

Wall Street has become increasingly pessimistic about the stock market as the year has progressed. In December, the S&P 500 had a median year-end target of 6,600 among the 17 investment banks and research organizations listed below. But most have downwardly revised their forecasts such that the median year-end target is now 5,900.

Wall Street Firm S&P 500 Year-End Target Upside (Downside) Wells Fargo 7,007 18% Fundstrat 6,600 11% Morgan Stanley 6,500 9% Yardeni Research 6,500 9% Deutsche Bank 6,150 3% BMO Capital 6,100 3% Goldman Sachs 6,100 3% Oppenheimer 5,950 0% Barclays 5,900 (1%) UBS 5,800 (2%) Citigroup 5,800 (2%) Bank of America 5,600 (6%) Evercore 5,600 (6%) HSBC 5,600 (6%) RBC Capital 5,550 (7%) Stifel 5,500 (7%) JPMorgan 5,200 (13%) Median 5,900 (1%)

As shown above, the S&P 500 currently has a median year-end target of 5,900 among the analysts at 17 Wall Street institutions. That implies 1% downside from the current level of 5,945, which means Wall Street essentially expects the stock market to finish the year where it started.

However, that is subject to change as trade policies evolve and more economic data becomes available. The second estimate for Q1 GDP will print on Thursday, May 29. Consumer spending and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price-index inflation (the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge) will print on Friday, May 30.

Shortly thereafter, investors will get information on May job openings on Tuesday, June 3, followed by May payroll and unemployment figures on Friday, June 6. Stocks could swing wildly as those reports print, so investors should be prepared for volatility even if Wall Street expects the market to trade sideways in the remaining months of 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.