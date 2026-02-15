Will the Stock Market Crash in 2026? Billionaire Ray Dalio Just Gave a Clear Warning to Investors.

Key Points

Ray Dalio warns that rising geopolitical tensions could trigger a "capital war," disrupting the free flow of global capital on which markets depend.

The AI build-out will require an estimated $3 trillion by 2030, and much of it relies on debt financing that could become scarce or expensive if Dalio's warning plays out.

History shows that debt market disruptions -- like those in 2000 and 2008 -- can crash overvalued equity markets.

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, just issued a stark warning: The global systems that keep money flowing freely are breaking down, and the world is on the brink of what he calls a "capital war" that would have major ramifications for the stock market.

That's because even under more normal circumstances, the free flow of capital is critical for businesses to successfully execute -- and these aren't normal circumstances.

Though he didn't explicitly name artificial intelligence (AI) while speaking Feb. 2 at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, it's hard not to make the connection: The AI arms race driving the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to historic highs is one of the most expensive investment cycles in history, and even with the largest companies on the planet investing gargantuan sums of their own money, it's being fueled by a whole lot of debt.

And if what Dalio warns of comes to pass, that debt will get much more expensive, capital markets will freeze up, and the stock market could be in serious trouble.

What is the "capital war" Dalio spoke of?

The core of his thesis is this: The U.S. government has borrowed an enormous amount of money, with no signs of slowing down. Up to this point, foreign buyers have purchased huge amounts of U.S. debt, helping to keep bond rates relatively low, which in turn keeps borrowing costs across the economy lower.

But now, China and parts of Europe are buying fewer U.S. bonds, worried about the possibility of sanctions, embargoes, and other punitive financial measures.

Rising geopolitical tensions and a general shift toward isolationism could lead to what Dalio calls a "capital war," where money itself is weaponized and harsh capital controls become the norm. That would lead to a significant slowdown in foreign bond buying, or in a worst-case scenario, U.S. debt being sold en masse.

And this would have two serious outcomes: bond yields would spike and borrowing would become much more expensive, or the dollar would lose value as the U.S. government effectively prints its way out, creating new money to buy its own debt.

If we move further in this direction -- there's already been a slowdown in foreign bond buying -- the abundant capital that's been fueling the AI investment boom could dry up.

Why does it matter for AI and the stock market?

The current AI build-out will require an estimated $3 trillion by 2030 -- an absolutely enormous sum that is already testing limits. A top Bank of America credit executive recently described the current build-out as "like nothing any of us who have been in this business for 25 years have seen."

The scale is so great that essentially no source of funding can be spared -- venture capital, private equity, bond markets, traditional banking, private credit. As the same executive, Matt McQueen, put it, "You have to turn over all avenues to make this work."

As it stands, even in the current environment of mostly freely flowing capital, pulling this off is a monumental task that is stretching current capital markets to the limit. What happens, then, if there's a shock to the system? If rates rise and debt is more expensive and harder to access?

What can the past teach us?

While people focus on the extreme valuations leading up to the dot-com crash, they often overlook the role debt played in it. If the inflated stock prices were the bubble itself, rising borrowing costs were the pin that pricked it.

As interest rates rose, the "junk" bond market froze up, and companies relying on debt to fuel a massive telecommunications infrastructure build-out on the promise of future returns saw their share prices plummet as investors looked for safety, but found little as the whole market tanked.

This was echoed in 2008. When it became clear that the mortgage-backed securities weren't nearly as safe as the market assumed, banks panicked, and lending seized up across the entire economy, affecting companies that had nothing to do with real estate or finance.

What do investors need to know?

So will the stock market crash in 2026? The simple answer is: No one knows. Anyone who tells you otherwise is blowing smoke.

I will say, however, that there are some pretty concerning elements in today's market that echo the past, whether or not Dalio's warning comes true.

Now is a good time to focus your portfolio on high-conviction stocks with strong cash flows that will survive if the AI market contracts. And it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a cash position in order to take advantage of any serious downturns, in addition to your emergency fund.

If you are invested in companies that rely heavily on debt to fuel rapid growth, I would urge you to take a second look and consider what would happen if borrowing becomes more expensive.

At the end of the day, you want to focus on the future, building long-term wealth through steady, compound growth.

