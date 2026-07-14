Will STMicroelectronics' AI Partnerships Spark Its Next Revenue Wave?

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM appears to be entering a new phase of AI-led growth as the semiconductor company expands beyond its traditional automotive and industrial markets into cloud infrastructure, AI data centers and physical AI applications. While macroeconomic uncertainty and restructuring costs continue to weigh on profitability, management's latest strategic partnerships suggest the company's next growth cycle could be powered by AI.



The biggest catalyst is STMicroelectronics' expanding ecosystem of AI collaborations. During the first quarter of 2026, the company deepened its multi-year, multi-billion-dollar commercial engagement with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to support next-generation cloud and AI data center infrastructure. At the same time, it broadened its partnership with NVIDIA by expanding its 800-volt DC power conversion portfolio and integrating sensors, microcontrollers and motor-control solutions into NVIDIA's robotics ecosystem. These initiatives position STM at the center of rapidly growing AI compute and physical AI markets.



The opportunities extend beyond partnerships. Management reaffirmed expectations for data center revenues to exceed $500 million in 2026 and surpass $1 billion in 2027, supported by demand for silicon carbide power solutions, silicon photonics, optical interconnect technologies and secure semiconductor products. STM also reported strong booking momentum with book-to-bill comfortably above one across all end markets, while distribution inventories have normalized, improving visibility into future demand.



STMicroelectronics is simultaneously strengthening its technology portfolio through the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business, enhancing its automotive and industrial sensor capabilities. Combined with improving demand across automotive, industrial automation and communications equipment, these initiatives provide multiple growth levers. Although restructuring expenses and manufacturing transition costs may keep margins under pressure in the near term, STMicroelectronics' expanding AI ecosystem, strategic customer engagements and differentiated semiconductor technologies could be the ingredients that spark its next meaningful revenue wave.

Can STMicroelectronics Stay Ahead in Power and AI Markets?

STMicroelectronics competes closely with onsemi ON and Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN across several high-growth semiconductor markets but differentiates itself through its broad exposure to automotive electrification and industrial AI.



STM is strengthening its position in electric vehicle power semiconductors with silicon carbide (SiC), MEMS sensors and automotive microcontrollers, while its acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business further enhances its image sensor and sensing portfolio. onsemi remains a formidable rival, with leadership in SiC devices, intelligent power modules and automotive imaging. In contrast, Texas Instruments leverages its scale in analog chips, embedded processing and industrial automation.



However, STMicroelectronics' diversified technology portfolio and AI-driven design wins provide a compelling competitive edge in multiple secular growth markets compared with renowned peers like onsemi and Texas Instruments.

STM Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this multinational semiconductor and electronics company soared 144.5% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STM stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.93, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of STMicroelectronics

STM’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $1.25 and $2.80 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply a significant year-over-year surge of 135.9% and 124.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.