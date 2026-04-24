Will Sterling's Geographic Expansion Fuel Its Next Growth Cycle?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s STRL geographic expansion appears to be a key growth lever, especially as data center and mission-critical demand pull the company into new markets. Management highlighted Texas as a particularly strong opportunity, citing rapid growth in data center activity, CEC’s electrical presence in Dallas and expanding site-development opportunities across both West Texas and the Dallas-Houston corridor.



Texas has emerged as a high-velocity market for Sterling, with management highlighting exceptionally strong demand driven by robust data center activity. The integration of the CEC acquisition provides a critical foothold in the Dallas market, combining specialized electrical services with large-scale site development. This integrated approach is seeing immediate success; CEC revenues increased 21% over the prior-year fourth quarter, and management expects to announce significant new Texas-based site development awards in the first half of 2026.



While Texas represents the near-term catalyst, the Pacific Northwest is shaping up as the next strategic frontier. Management indicated plans to begin deploying resources into the region in 2026, ahead of anticipated project releases in 2027. This reflects a forward-positioning strategy aligned with hyperscale customers’ multi-year capital deployment plans, rather than a reactive expansion approach. By following these established customer relationships, Sterling reduces the risk associated with entering new markets.



Overall, Texas looks like the more immediate catalyst, while the Pacific Northwest could extend Sterling’s mission-critical growth runway beyond 2026. The strategic hook is whether the company can replicate its Southeast execution model in new regions while maintaining margins and scaling capacity.

Sterling’s Competitive Position: Geographic Expansion as a Differentiator

Sterling is strengthening its competitive positioning within the infrastructure construction landscape by pursuing targeted geographic expansion, particularly into high-growth regions such as Texas and, over time, the Pacific Northwest. This focused approach contrasts with the broader, scale-driven strategies of peers MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, allowing Sterling to align more closely with mission-critical demand trends.



MasTec remains a diversified infrastructure leader with exposure to communications, clean energy and power delivery. Growth in its non-pipeline businesses — particularly the Communications segment — has been supported by sustained demand for wireless and wireline infrastructure amid ongoing broadband deployment. In 2025, MTZ’s non-pipeline EBITDA margins expanded to 8.2% from 7.6%, contributing to a consolidated margin of 8%, reflecting steady operational improvement.



EMCOR continues to execute a disciplined, acquisition-led strategy to enhance capabilities, geographic reach and exposure to high-growth markets. The company typically targets smaller private firms with strong management teams that complement its existing platform. EME’s acquisition of Miller Electric Company strengthens its large-scale electrical construction capabilities and expands its presence in key regions such as the Southeast and Texas.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 31.6% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.58, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past seven days to $13.77 from $13.69 per share. The revised estimated figure indicates 26.6% year-over-year growth.



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Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.