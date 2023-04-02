Will Startups Learn These Important Lessons After the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?

The FDIC was forced to take over SVB Financial's (OTC: SIVB.Q) Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, after depositors withdrew tens of billions of dollars in days, rendering it insolvent. The bank's management did its share of damage, but years of easy money had led to lax cash management habits for its start-up customers. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss some big lessons they hope companies learned in the aftermath.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 17, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.