Will Starbucks Corporate Layoffs Make Your Coffee Cheaper?

If you’ve noticed your Starbucks orders getting more expensive over the past year, you’re not alone. The r/Starbucks subreddit has dozens of threads about this very topic and in fact, the average price of a brewed grande has increased by nearly half since 2020, according to a June report by The CFO.

Now, a recent announcement by Starbucks CEO that layoffs are coming next month has left customers wondering if their coffee might finally get cheaper.

As of Feb. 14, the answer seems to be no. But the good news is, it probably isn’t going to get more expensive any time soon, either. In the company’s fourth-quarter 2024earnings callon Oct. 30, 2024, The Fool reported CEO Brian Niccol said the company is “investing in its customers with an intent not to increase menu prices at company-owned and operated stores in North America through fiscal year ’25.”

During the sameearnings call Niccol announced that Starbucks would eliminate the upcharge for non-dairy milk at Starbucks-owned-and-operated stores in North America. Customers who prefer soy, oat or other plant-based milks could pay 10% less for their drinks once the price reduction takes effect.

It’s important to note that these announcements came before the Jan. 17 layoff announcement, reported the Associated Press. Ten thousand U.S. employees will be affected, all of whom will be corporate support staff, not baristas or other store employees.

Although the layoffs won’t directly impact coffee prices, falling revenue and what Niccol sees as an overly complicated menu has led the company to reduce the number of discounts it offers. And it will lead to a simplified menu with 30% fewer food and beverage items by the end of the fiscal year, Niccol said in the Q1 2025earnings call

While the company continues to work on righting its ship, there are a few steps you can take to save money at Starbucks.

Join the Starbucks Rewards program. With Starbucks offering fewer discounts, these rewards become even more important for savings. Plus you get a free handcrafted drink when you place an order during your first week as a Rewards member.

. In addition to faster ordering and pickup, the app makes you eligible for exclusive offers. Bring your own cup for mobile and drive-thru orders. You’ll get a $0.10 discount and 25 Bonus Stars.

