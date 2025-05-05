Will Speciality and GLP-1 Drugs Help COR Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates?

Cencora COR is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 7, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.57%. COR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.94%.(Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $74.82 billion, up 9.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $4.08 per share, indicating an improvement of 7.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Factors to Consider

Cencora is expected to have delivered a moderate performance in the fiscal second quarter, following a strong start in the previous quarter. In its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, the company reported 14% revenue growth to $74 billion and a 10% increase in segment operating income. The growth is likely to have continued on the back of strong demand for specialty distribution as well as GLP-1 drugs.

COR’s strong execution in distribution for physician practices and health systems, coupled with growing adoption of biosimilars, positions it well for consistent revenue performance. Moreover, the Retina Consultants of America’s acquisition in January should have brought in additional revenues during the quarter.

Cencora, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cencora, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cencora, Inc. Quote

However, the declining COVID-19 vaccine contribution might have hurt segmental sales as well as margins. Meanwhile, management expects sluggish growth in GLP-1 drug sales (compared with the 53% year-over-year increase seen in the first quarter).

Our model expects revenues for this segment to be $66.61 billion. Adjusted operating income is estimated to be $901.9 million.

On the international front, Cencora’s Healthcare Solutions segment posted 5.5% revenue growth (8.5% in constant currency) but a 3% decrease in reported operating income in the first quarter. The second quarter is expected to be weaker on a sequential basis, primarily due to a stronger U.S. dollar hurting reported growth, even as constant-currency volumes remain steady.

The company also anticipates a continuation of softer performance in its specialty logistics business, particularly World Courier, due to muted activity in clinical trials and cell and gene therapies. Additionally, macroeconomic and operational softness in certain European and animal health markets may weigh on near-term performance. However, Cencora expects a rebound in the second half of the year as international logistics normalize and currency effects potentially ease.

Our model expects the segment’s adjusted operating income and revenues to be $185.7 million and $7.41 billion, respectively.

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cencora this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Cencora currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

