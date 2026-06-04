Will SpaceX Stock Beat the S&P 500? Here's What History Tells Us

SpaceX is set to go public in the largest IPO of all time, and it is arguably the most hyped IPO in history. In this video, I take a closer look at how other large IPOs have performed both soon after going public and over the long term. You might be surprised.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of June 3, 2026. The video was published on June 4, 2026.

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Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.