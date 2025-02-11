Will Solid Top-Line Growth Boost Motorola's Q4 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.65%. It reported a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.31%, on average.



The Chicago-based company is expected to have higher revenues year over year on the back of growth in both segments, Products and Systems Integration and Services and Software. MSI benefits from the increasing demand for its mission-critical technologies in North America and globally.

Factors at Play for MSI’s Q4 Results

During the quarter, Lancashire Police has opted to equip its vehicle fleet with a Motorola M500 in-car video solution. The M500 in-car video solution is a revolutionary advancement in real-time awareness. The solution has been gaining solid traction among law enforcement agencies. Glendale Police Department in the United States has deployed Motorola’s advanced AI-enabled 9-1-1 software in its real-time crime centers to bolster responsiveness during critical incidents.



Motorola inked a long-term service support agreement with Singapore’s leading public transport operator, SBS Transit. The agreement covers the support and maintenance of SBS Transit’s radio-communication infrastructure at Downtown Line, Sengkang and Punggol Light Rapid Transit system for 15 years.



Motorola also secured a five-year contract from the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection. Per the recent agreement, MSI will continue to manage Norway’s communication network and boost radio communication by improving operational management and providing technology upgrades. These customer wins are likely to have generated incremental revenues for Motorola during the quarter.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Motorola joined forces with Nokia to develop cutting-edge drone-technology solutions. The collaboration aims to develop an automated drone-in-box solution, powered by AI to address the evolving requirements of first responders and safety workers. MSI’s strong focus on developing innovative solution is a key growth driver.



In the quarter under review, MSI completed the acquisition of 3tc Software, a leading provider of control room software solutions. The buyout aligns with both the enterprises' shared vision of streamlining emergency workflow by advancing innovations in the public safety domain. This is expected to have a favorable impact on fourth-quarter results.



Our estimate for revenues from Products and Systems Integration segment is $1.92 billion, implying 2% year-over-year growth. Our estimate for revenues from Services and Software segment is $1.06 billion, indicating 11.4% year-over-year growth.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3 billion, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.85 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at $3.85, which implies a decrease from $3.9 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers for MSI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Motorola in the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP of MSI: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

MSI’s Zacks Rank: Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



The Earnings ESP for Jabil, Inc. JBL is +0.18% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on March 21. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is +0.09% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on Feb. 20.



The Earnings ESP for Universal Display OLED is +0.23% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on Feb. 20.

