Will Solid Revenue Growth Aid Juniper's (JNPR) Q1 Earnings?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, the bottom line matched adjusted earnings estimates. Juniper is strengthening its portfolio through steady R&D investments, while expanding its global footprint. It is witnessing a healthy momentum for its AI-driven network solutions and is expected to record higher revenues year over year.

Factors at Play

In the first quarter, Juniper — in collaboration with NEC Corporation — inked an agreement with Powerco for an undisclosed amount to augment the latter’s Wi-Fi network capabilities across its operating states in New Zealand. Juniper routing solutions helped Powerco to replace its legacy Wi-Fi network with a state-of-the-art LAN infrastructure. The Mist-AI-driven platform offers automated real-time data insights into the network and offers a proactive approach to identify and resolve any error. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s first-quarter earnings.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Juniper was selected by Virgin Media O2 to upgrade its network infrastructure in the U.K. This partnership is aimed to support the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and digital services. Virgin Media intended to leverage Juniper’s silicon, software and automation innovation to construct a reliable and sustainable network foundation and enhance service providers’ ability to better tackle the technical and commercial issues they faced in everyday operations. With this partnership, Juniper continued its expansion in the U.K. telecommunications market and it is likely to have generated incremental revenues in the quarter.



During the quarter, Greenergy Data Centers — a leading data center enterprise in the Baltics — leveraged Juniper’s technology and expertise to create highly efficient, low-carbon data centers. Juniper’s Mist AI is utilized for network monitoring and analytics to improve decision-making, reduce error and enhance productivity. Juniper Access Points and Juniper EX Switches will deliver faster, more reliable and secure connectivity to Greenergy’s data centers. This likely to improve Juniper’s first-quarter performance.



In the first quarter, Juniper extended its collaboration with IBM. The partnership will witness the integration of Juniper’s Radio Access Network (RAN) optimization and Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology with IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation. This integration intends to support communication service providers (CSP) with a unified platform for managing and automating their network infrastructure. The joint solution will allow CSPs to find better monetization opportunities, reduce operational costs and simplify network management.



Juniper also partnered with Vodafone to deliver a successful trial of its network automation technology. In the trial, Juniper’s RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller) technology validated Admission Control and Traffic Steering applications. The successful use cases show that Juniper RIC can optimize the user experience automatically based on real-time data insights in a multi-vendor environment. These use cases can be deployed across RANS and third-party vendors can develop innovative applications on the Juniper RIC platform to unlock the full potential and benefits of Open RAN. The trials will help drive more sustainable and energy-efficient operations, which are essential for mobile operators. Such initiatives are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



In the March quarter, Juniper unveiled Three-Step Campus Fabric Workflow and the new Juniper Networks EX4400-24X which help enterprises to better manage their network operational challenges and accelerate time to service while mitigating troubleshooting costs.



Juniper inked an agreement with Meesho for an undisclosed amount to augment the latter’s network capabilities across its partner call centers in various locations in India. The improvement in network connectivity is expected to enhance user experience with AI-based insights and automated troubleshooting for improved uptime. This is likely to aid top-line growth.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1,345 million, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1,168 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at 43 cents, suggesting growth from 31 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Juniper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +10.44%, with the former pegged at 47 cents and the latter at 43 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

