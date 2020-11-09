Will Solid Demand for Cloud Solutions Aid NICE Q3 Earnings?

Nice NICE is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 12.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $403 million and $413 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $408 million, which indicates growth of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, Nice expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.33 and $1.43 per share. The consensus mark for earnings has increased a penny to $1.39 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 6.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Nice’s third-quarter results are expected to have benefited from robust demand for its cloud solutions, especially the CXone solution, in the coronavirus-led remote working environment.



The company is expected to have benefited from the ongoing digital transformation to cloud amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Cloud revenues grew 30% year over year in the previous quarter and the trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, in August, Nice unveiled NICE Actimize Xceed, which integrates the capabilities of both Guardian Analytics and NICE Actimize to provide anti-money laundering and fraud prevention services. This is likely to have extended the bandwidth of the company’s financial crime risk management solutions.



Further, in July, the company launched SURVEIL-X Conduct to help financial services organizations enhance their employee surveillance capabilities amid the work-from-home mode of operation.



Additionally, Nice launched Real-time Interaction Guidance, powered by its AI Platform — ENLIGHTEN. The new solution provides real-time agent guidance based on predictive behavioral models.



Nice also introduced SURVEIL-X studio, which enhances the risk detection capabilities of its SURVEIL-X Holistic Trade Surveillance solution by providing self-service analytics.



Notably, the new solutions are likely to have added significant value to NICE’s existing product portfolio and contributed to the top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Markedly, new partnerships with companies like Orange Business Services and ConvergeOne along with existing partnerships with Zoom Video ZM, Infosys INFY and Microsoft MSFT are expected to have driven the expansion of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s enterprise clientele.



Key Q3 Developments

Nice entered into a partnership with Australia-based electricity company, Ergon Energy Retail, to deliver NICE inContact CXone, as its cloud contact center provider. This is expected to have strengthened the company’s global footprint.



Further, the company announced a partnership concerning its Robotic Automation business with Minit, to provide process automation with unequaled accuracy.



Moreover, Nice was selected by global multi-asset investment platform, eToro, for its SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution.

