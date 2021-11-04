Will Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Sol-Gel Technologies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Sol-Gel Technologies last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$39m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$27m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 17 months from June 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Sol-Gel Technologies Growing?

NasdaqGM:SLGL Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

Some investors might find it troubling that Sol-Gel Technologies is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 36% in the last year. The fact that operating revenue was down 57% only gives us further disquiet. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Sol-Gel Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Sol-Gel Technologies revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sol-Gel Technologies' cash burn of US$27m is about 13% of its US$209m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Sol-Gel Technologies' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Sol-Gel Technologies' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sol-Gel Technologies that investors should know when investing in the stock.

