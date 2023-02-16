Will Social Unrest Inspire the Future of Privacy-Tech Investment?

By Ryan Paterson, President of Unplugged

The protests in Iran that started last September over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a loose hijab have turned into a movement that spread across the country. The tragedy and ongoing protests have garnered international solidarity from supporters, shedding light on the government’s historical suppression of free speech and religious expression.

With continuous crackdowns on free speech, private citizens and journalists alike are laying low or searching for methods to circumnavigate government interference. While the mass arrests of journalists in Iran have become normal practice, they highlight the glaring issues of data privacy and user data exploitation of everyday citizens in countries across the globe.

In Western countries, most discussions surrounding privacy and free speech often amount to fake outrage over Big Tech companies selling our data to advertisers—fake, because it seems no one is angry enough to actually do anything about it.

But the ongoing situation in Iran demonstrates how quickly data privacy can become an inflection point when oppressive forces exploit user data for their own goals. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states everyone has the right to seek, receive and impart information as well as the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

Surveillance and a lack of online privacy translate to actual government censorship and abuse in many parts of the world, but it should be considered by people regardless of their location. Here is what investors should know about the state of privacy tech as governments respond to this momentous issue in differing ways.

Staying undetectable

There have been massive technological advancements to host information online that can’t be traced back to the source. The best-known of these is the “dark web,” World Wide Web content that exists on overlay networks that use the internet but require specific software, configurations, or authorization to access. Through the dark web, private computer networks can communicate and conduct business anonymously without divulging identifying information, such as a user's location.

Many news organizations already offer readers a secure way to share information with their reporters via Tor, the most widely used dark-web network. The value of being able to exchange information anonymously without government or corporate surveillance can’t be overstated—true journalism and activism quite literally can’t take place if that’s not an option. But as we all know, there’s a dark side to the dark web.

However, investors should know that the dark web’s effectiveness in holding encrypted and untraceable information is also its biggest flaw. The dark web has become synonymous with the spreading of terrorism, black markets, child sexual abuse imagery, and the list goes on.

U.S. assistant attorney general Leslie Caldwell claimed earlier this year that 80 percent of all Tor traffic involves child sexual abuse imagery, a stat disputed by WIRED writer Andy Greenberg. He claimed the collection of hidden sites on Tor’s hidden service, which comprise what most people know as the dark web, accounts for only 1.5 percent of all Tor traffic.

But that’s really a non-argument, considering the majority of Tor traffic to which Greenberg points constitutes people browsing conventional websites anonymously rather than actually utilizing dark web servers. By taking tenets of the dark web and combining them with transparent tech developments in nascent sectors such as Web3, companies could set a new precedent in allowing users to reclaim their privacy.

Combining emerging sectors

For investors that are keen on the future of privacy tech, Web3 does show promise in creating a framework that puts privacy and security at the forefront, despite its early challenges.

Part of Web3’s appeal stems from a concerted effort to build a new iteration of the internet using blockchain that reverses the mass surveillance on Web2. Of course, it’s still unclear what Web3 will look like in the bigger picture. Blockchain offers superior security, sure, as well as mechanisms for preventing monopoly control of Web3—at least, in theory.

One network is taking the blockchain theme a step further in maintaining total anonymity, and it offers a vision of what to expect. tomi, a developer of Web3-based decentralized solutions and assisted computing hardware, created an alternative internet network to enable the global free flow of information between journalists, activists, and generally law-abiding people without government interference. While tomi functions to provide the same level of anonymity for which the dark web allows, the network is governed by tomi’s community through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Decentralization ensures tomi remains censorship-resistant while also offering a mechanism to strike down the darker aspects that have come to define the dark web. Such ideas that attempt to offer the positive functionalities of the dark web while eliminating the nastiness could serve as a part of the antidote to the mass surveillance to which the world has become accustomed.

But a fully decentralized internet model does pose challenges. For one, would it be possible that in some kind of DAO-governed iteration of the internet, where the community gains voting power over questions of censorship, they would actually vote in favor of allowing a violent website to operate? Or would there be a fail-safe mechanism to prevent that from happening? These are issues network builders will have to flesh out.

Nevertheless, if we are going to build a more private version of the internet, it’s almost certain that blockchain as a technology will play a role. The success of such initiatives could threaten tyrants like the Iranian regime and empower dissenters, journalists, and free speech across the globe.

