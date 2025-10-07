Will Social Security Payments Continue During the Government Shutdown? Yes -- Here's What to Know

Key Points

Nearly 69 million Americans receive monthly Social Security benefits. Whether you receive retirement, survivor, or disability payments, you may already know that checks are arriving as normally scheduled, and you won't be dipping into your emergency savings to make up the difference. That's because Social Security is a mandatory spending program, with its funds coming from separate trust funds rather than annual spending bills.

In other words, Social Security payments keep rolling, regardless of whether the government is open or not. However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) wants people to know that, while local offices remain open during the shutdown, some services will be reduced or suspended due to staff layoffs.

Available services

The following list of services will be available, but may require more patience on your part due to fewer available staff. According to the SSA, it will still be able to provide the following services at local Social Security offices:

Help you apply for benefits

Assist you in requesting an appeal

Change your address or direct deposit information

Accept reports of death

Verify or change your citizenship status

Replace a lost or missing Social Security payment

Issue a critical payment

Change a representative payee

Process a change in your living arrangement or income (SSI recipients only )

Issue new or replacement Social Security cards

Nothing has changed if you have a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) scheduled. Hearing offices remain open for business as usual.

Services likely suspended

Until the government reopens, Social Security offices will not be able to:

Replace your Medicare card

Issue a proof of income letter

Update or correct your earnings record

Process payee accounting via representative payees

Handle prerelease agreements for incarcerated individuals

Answer queries from third parties

Respond to Freedom of Information Act requests

Continue IT enhancement activities, public relations, or training

Process overpayments

Cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement

The annual COLA announcement, formerly scheduled for Oct. 15, is expected to be delayed until the government reopens for business. A COLA is an increase in Social Security benefits, intended to help you keep pace with the rising cost of living.

COLAs are determined by measuring inflation through various indices, the most common being the Consumer Price Index. While they're normally announced in October when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its September inflation report, a continuing shutdown would make that impossible, delaying both the report and the COLA announcement.

Experts expect the 2026 COLA to be around 2.7%. The current government shutdown will not affect that increase, because the government data for September has already been collected.

The COLA announcement has been delayed only once before. That delay was in 2013, when the announcement arrived 14 days late. However, there was no effect on the amount Social Security recipients received at the beginning of the new year, when the increase kicked in as expected.

Making the best of a difficult situation

While the SSA plans for situations precisely like a government shutdown, the reality of operating with a workforce suddenly reduced by 10% will affect services.

To help fill the gap, the SSA suggests creating a free my Social Security account if you don't already have one. Many of the services typically taken care of in local offices can be dealt with online through your personalized account.

Chances are, Social Security is part of your overall retirement plan and you want to ensure it's there when you count on it. Once the shutdown ends, the SSA promises to update its official social media accounts on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

