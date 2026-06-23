Will Snap-on's Operational Agility, RCI Plan & Innovations Aid Growth?

Snap-on Incorporated SNA is making solid progress on its strategic priorities. SNA’s strengths are rooted in its powerful brand, differentiated business model and strong customer relationships. The company benefits from a well-established franchise network that enables direct, frequent engagement with repair professionals, allowing it to closely align product development with customer needs.



SNA has been enhancing the franchise network, improving relationships with repair shop owners and managers, and expanding into critical industries in emerging markets. Management’s emphasis on the RCI process has been on track. The RCI process is designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, along with helping Snap-on to boost sales and margins and generate savings. Savings from the RCI initiative reflect gains from the continuous productivity and process improvement plans.



Snap-on is witnessing robust business trends, supported by the increasing complexity of modern vehicles. New models entering the market feature advanced drivetrains, evolving motor configurations and sophisticated electrical architectures that integrate a neural network of sensors, enabling driver-assisted autonomy. It remains focused on strengthening customer connections and driving innovation. Management continues to expect a resilient vehicle repair market, as the growing technological complexity of vehicles sustains demand for specialized tools, diagnostics and repair solutions.



However, Snap-on has been witnessing higher operating expenses for a while. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, came in at 29.6%, up 20 basis points, primarily owing to higher personnel costs and technology investments, partly offset by favorable sale volumes. SNA continues to invest in strengthening its core technology infrastructure while expanding the use of large language models across key business functions. Such costs, along with tariff pressures, might add up to extra costs and hurt overall profits.



Nevertheless, Snap-on is well-positioned, supported by its innovative hardware offerings, particularly its proprietary and comprehensive database. The company’s specialty torque business within the Commercial & Industrial Group continues to progress steadily. The company is also benefiting from a robust pipeline of new products. Management expects SNA’s markets and operations to have considerable resilience against the uncertainties of the operating landscape. It anticipates continued progress by leveraging capabilities in the automotive repair arena, as well as expanding its customer base in automotive repair and across geographies, including critical industries.

SNA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Snap-on have gained 10.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, SNA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29X compared with the industry’s average of 19.08X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNA’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year rise of 0.8% and 5.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



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Snap-on stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 2.6% from the year-ago number.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which is a designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6.7% from the year-ago number.



Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL, which is a designer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear, currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



GIL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 68.3% from the year-ago number.

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This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.