Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, says his behavior was 'inexcusable'

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - Actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, calling his own conduct "unacceptable and inexcusable."

