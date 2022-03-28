Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, says his behavior was 'inexcusable'

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - Actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, calling his own conduct "unacceptable and inexcusable."

