Will Slower Sales Growth Dent Salesforce's Earnings This Season?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM is gearing up to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 3, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate pointing to a 15.2% year-over-year rise in non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to $2.43.

While this suggests some optimism on the surface, the underlying picture reveals significant challenges. The double-digit growth rate in earnings, though respectable, pales compared to the consistent 35%+ gains Salesforce reported in six of the previous seven quarters.

Salesforce’s Sluggish Revenue Growth: A Pressing Concern

Salesforce, once synonymous with robust double-digit revenue growth, is now battling a slowdown. After years of 20%-plus growth through fiscal 2022, the company’s revenue expansion slowed to low double digits in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, followed by high single digits in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter indicates a modest 7.1% year-over-year increase in revenue to $9.34 billion.

Economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions have led businesses to tighten IT budgets and delay significant investments. Customers are increasingly cautious, opting for smaller, short-term projects over ambitious, multi-year digital transformation initiatives. This shift has impacted Salesforce’s Professional Services division, where large-scale deals are delayed or scaled back.

This shift in customer behavior is particularly damaging to Salesforce’s revenue growth. The company’s Professional Services division is also seeing a decline in demand for multi-year transformation deals. In some cases, projects are being delayed or scaled back, further impacting revenue growth.

Salesforce’s Strategic Shift: A Double-Edged Sword

Salesforce has shifted its strategy from aggressive expansion to focusing on margin improvement. This shift has led to significant cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, which have temporarily boosted profitability. However, these cuts have come at the expense of critical investments in sales and marketing, which are essential for driving future growth.

The strategy has resulted in a noticeable deceleration in Salesforce’s sales growth over recent quarters. According to our model estimates, Salesforce's revenues for the third quarter are expected to increase a mere 7.1% year over year to reach $9.34 billion. Our model projects the Subscription and Support segment to contribute approximately $8.8 billion and the Professional Services division to add $537 million.

Salesforce’s Earnings Growth: A Silver Lining With Caveats

Despite the headwinds, Salesforce’s bottom line is projected to grow. The cost optimization strategy, combined with its robust product portfolio and leadership in customer relationship management software, has bolstered profitability. However, the deceleration in revenue growth threatens to dampen earnings momentum.

If Salesforce cannot reaccelerate revenue growth while maintaining operational efficiency, its ability to deliver consistent earnings growth may be compromised.

Currently, Salesforce carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

